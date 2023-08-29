Concert stage, fire department changes top new property tax requests in Rochester's proposed 2024 budget

ROCHESTER — A new portable stage for Down By The Riverside concerts and other community events is the biggest ticket for proposed new spending from the 2024 property tax levy.

The stage, which would require an estimated $306,667 from property tax funds, would replace the need to spend $50,000 a year to rent a stage for the annual Mayo Park concerts.

“The alternative to this would be continuing to invest in the stage and other capital investment to get some other type of rented stage,” City Administrator Alison Zelms told the Rochester City Council during a review of the proposed 2024 budget items on Monday.

Zelms said Rochester Civic Music rented a stage this year for the first time, since the existing Mayo Park stage failed to meet requirements and safety concerns of performers hired for the free summer concerts. The added stage expense, along with other increasing costs, led Civic Music to reduce the concert series from six Sunday night shows to five.

Zelms said the proposed portable stage would also be used for concerts in other parks, replacing a 21-year-old stage that has been maintained and operated by the parks department but has its limits.

The proposed stage purchase is the most expensive of 25 new programs and staffing recommendations for nearly $2.4 million from 2024 property tax revenue.

The new spending would be part of a proposed $8.8 million tax levy increase, with $6.41 million being used to maintain status quo of current city services, largely due to increased costs.

It's all part of the proposed $575.4 million city budget for 2024.

The second-highest impact to the tax levy amid the new proposed spending is $302,479 to implement the first of eight steps designed to diversify and expand the fire department to meet growing response needs.

“A little over $200,000 of this is for (an assistant chief) position,” Zelms said, pointing out much of the expense is for the cost of benefits and other city expenses, including required equipment for the new position.

The new budget item will also include the purchase of additional equipment as the fire department works to improve its operations, with the second step – hiring a new fire captain – slated for 2025.

“This changes our entire deployment model,” Fire Chief Eric Kerska said of the plan to revise the department to have quicker response throughout the city, while also reducing costs related to medical calls by deploying emergency medical technicians instead of full fire crews.

Zelms said the first two steps were requested to be funded next year, but divided to reduce the need for a larger tax levy increase.

The third largest expense – $246,652– outlined in the recommended spending plan calls for creating new health and wellness programs for staff, based on a trial effort designed to help police officers and firefighters avoid workers compensation claims and post-traumatic stress.

Zelms said the proposed program also allows the city to take funds spent on outside contracts and move the work to city staff.

“Being able to bring that in-house provides more flexibility on how they can do the work,” she said, pointing out many staff members don’t work regular hours.

Council member Molly Dennis said she supports addressing health and wellness needs but questioned the reasoning behind the added spending.

“We have a wonderful program from what I’ve seen so far,” she said, citing her personal experience with using services through the existing program.

She suggested the funds could be better used by spending the money on training programs and finding new ways to ease workplace stress.

Zelms said some of what Dennis proposed is already included in employee contracts, but the wellness program is designed to create an approach that will specifically encourage police and firefighters to get services they might otherwise shun.

“It’s something that is really important to hopefully prevent losing people,” she said.

Proposed spending on the other 22 new programs and positions paid through requested tax funds range from $5,000 to increase IT security to $211,000 to fund a staff member and software to implement a new 311 public information system to coordinate non-emergency calls to the city.

Zelms said the recommended programs and positions are a fraction of requests made from city departments. She said the annual levy increase would likely be close to 20%, rather than the 9.44%, if all requests were funded.

She pointed out the added requests are available in the city budget to allow the council to decide on whether the recommendations match its collective priorities.

“I know these are really difficult decisions,” she said.

The council has one more potential budget review slated for Sept. 11 before it will be asked to set a cap for the 2025 property tax levy on Sept. 19.

Once the maximum levy amount is set, work will continue on the 2024 budget, with final adoption expected in December.