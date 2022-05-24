Congressional District 1 special primary election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Results will be updated as they are available.
Republican
|0% precincts reporting
VOTES
|Bob "Again" Carney Jr.
0
|Kevin Kocina
0
|Jeremy Munson
0
|Nels Pierson
0
|J.R. Ewing
0
|Brad Finstad
0
|Roger Ungemach
0
|Jennifer Carnahan
0
|Matt Benda
0
|Ken Navitsky
0
Democratic-Farmer-Labor
|0% precincts reporting
VOTES
|Warren Lee Anderson
0
|Sarah Brakebill-Hacke
0
|James Rainwater
0
|Jeff Ettinger
0
|Richard W. Painter
0
|George H. Kalberer
0
|Rick DeVoe
0
|Candice Deal-Bartell
0
