SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 24
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Congressional District 1 special primary election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Results will be updated as they are available.

By Staff reports
May 24, 2022 05:18 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Republican

0% precincts reporting

VOTES

Bob "Again" Carney Jr.

0

Kevin Kocina

0

Jeremy Munson

0

Nels Pierson

0

J.R. Ewing

0

Brad Finstad

0

Roger Ungemach

0

Jennifer Carnahan

0

Matt Benda

0

Ken Navitsky

0

Democratic-Farmer-Labor

0% precincts reporting

VOTES

Warren Lee Anderson

0

Sarah Brakebill-Hacke

0

James Rainwater

0

Jeff Ettinger

0

Richard W. Painter

0

George H. Kalberer

0

Rick DeVoe

0

Candice Deal-Bartell

0

Also Read
410-Highway-60-A-Zumbro-Falls-MN-55991-6143372-image1.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Business in the front, someone's home upstairs? Zumbro Falls property listed for $152,900 gives options
In years past, the first floor of the property has been used as a commercial space and the second floor a living area with a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment on the level.
May 24, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Opa!
Members Only
Business
Greek food may soon be back on the menu in Rochester's Peace Plaza
Signs recently went up for Opa!, a Greek restaurant franchise, at 20 First Ave. SW on downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza. That’s the former Jerk King/ Mac's space.
May 24, 2022 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Medical center to move marketing team to make for more rehab services
Olmsted Medical Center is moving its marketing and communications department out of its Elton Hills Rehab Services center at 102 Elton Hills Drive NW.
May 24, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Zumbrota Community Garden
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa students learn about gardening at community garden
Groups of students from Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools visited the Zumbrota Community Garden on Tuesday to learn about gardening and help plant crops.
May 24, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Rochester city logo
Local
City sales tax extension option included with delayed tax bill
Final legislative decision will require a special session.
May 24, 2022 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Chatfield pair charged for taking about $100k from vulnerable adult
Bruce Lyn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, are both facing six charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and a summons has been issued for them to appear before District Judge Pamela King July 7. No attorney is listed for the pair.
May 24, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Shillingford 5-9-22
Local
Bail remains set at $1 million for Kasson man charged in fatal Byron shooting
William Isaac Shillingford, 31, is charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated, second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
May 24, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts