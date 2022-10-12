Congressional, state, local candidates address Lake City voters in Tuesday night forum

LAKE CITY — Candidates vying for elected office in Washington, D.C., Lake City and in between gathered in the Lake City Common Council chambers Tuesday night for a Meet the Candidates Forum.

The forum was sponsored by the Lake City Chamber of Commerce and the Woman's Club of Lake City.

For Jeff Ettinger, the Democratic candidate running to represent Minnesota's First District in the U.S. House of Representatives, the forum was an opportunity for him to speak to voters who, due to redistricting, are new to the district.

"Lake City, Goodhue, Red Wing were not able to vote in the special election final in August," Ettinger said. "So, we're looking forward to having them be part of the equation this time as well."

As the first speaker of the night, Ettinger gave a three-minute statement and answered two questions for the packed audience.

"I am running as a moderate candidate with mainstream views," he said. "I believe that the government can play a positive role in improving our society, but I do believe we need to focus our spending on those who are truly in need, and I do believe that we cannot try to tackle all problems at once — we need to have some focus."

The forum's moderators used the same format throughout the evening for candidates running for Minnesota Senate District 20, House District 20A, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, Goodhue County Board of Commissioners and city council. Both candidates for attorney general were invited, but neither attended.

Republican Secretary of State candidate Kim Crockett delivers her opening statement at the Meet the Candidates Forum in Lake City on Oct. 11, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

As the only statewide candidate with a major party endorsement present, Republican Kim Crockett said the event was an opportunity to get out of the Twin Cities metro and find out what people are thinking.

"This just seemed like a good opportunity to meet other candidates, be in a really active small town," the secretary of state candidate said. "Selfishly, it's one of the most beautiful times of year, and this was like a treat."

During her time at the mic, Crockett talked about instating photo ID to vote in Minnesota and banning third-party donations that fund election administration efforts.

"We have 46 days of early voting," she said. "I think it's chaotic. I think it invites error more than, necessarily, mischief, but I think that opens us up to both in looking at all the things that undermine voter confidence."

Democratic U.S. House candiate Jeff Ettinger delivers his opening remarks at the Meet the Candidates Forum in Lake City on Oct. 11, 2022. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Both Ettinger's and Crockett's opponents were not able to participate — something that made this opportunity stand out, Ettinger said.

"It's been unfortunate that in a couple of cases, my opponent doesn't seem to want to do many of these," he said, referencing Republican U.S. Representative Brad Finstad. "The formal debates, once he's declared that he's not going to attend or he's busy, then they just pull the debate. ... But this was a nice opportunity that they said, 'Hey, it's whoever shows up gets their shot at it.'"

The sessions for gubernatorial and state legislative offices were not solo acts, however. The three candidates for House 20A told the audience how they would address Minnesota's $11.45 billion surplus if elected.

"I guarantee I will vote to increase funding for our group homes and nursing homes and, to help prevent crime, our local police departments and our state sheriff's department," said Independent candidate Roger Kittelson. "That's probably where I would go with that surplus money, and then whatever's left over — and there's going to be money left over — will go to property tax relief."

To that topic, GOP candidate Pam Altendorf said she would work toward tax reform measures, such as eliminating the state's Social Security tax, and return the surplus dollars to tax payers, while DFLer Laurel Stinson proposed putting the surplus toward unfunded mandates to reimburse city and county governments for state-required services.

Later on, three gubernatorial candidates for third parties pitched their campaigns to voters: Steve Patterson of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, Hugh McTavish of the Independence-Alliance Party of Minnesota and Kevin Dwire, who is the lieutenant governor running mate to Gabrielle Prosser, representing the Socialist Workers Party.

Local Election 2022: Lake City Common Council Candidates for Lake City Common Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The evening wrapped with words from Goodhue County Board of Commissioners District 4 candidate Tina Hostager and the six candidates vying for three spots on the Lake City Common Council. During an evening punctuated by questions on budgets and spending, Hostager spoke to using technology to find efficiency within local government.

"I look at that from a county perspective of, 'How do we really look at Goodhue County as a whole?' and ensure we have programs that are needed, certainly," she said. "But can we find efficiencies and eliminate additional tax dollars in those areas?"