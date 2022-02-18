Congressman Jim Hagedorn dies at age 59

BLUE EARTH, Minn. — Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died at the age of 59.

Hagedorn’s wife, former GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said that Hagedorn died Thursday night.

"Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country.” Carnahan said in a Facebook post.

Hagedorn represented Minnesota's 1st District since 2019.

Hagedorn announced that his kidney cancer resurfaced in July 2021.

In January, Hagedorn was under observation at Mayo Clinic after he tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was vaccinated, and had “very mild symptoms.” Due to his cancer treatment, he said his doctors asked that he stay and receive medical care for the virus at Mayo Clinic.

After the news of Hagedorn's passing became public on Friday, members of Minnesota's congressional delegation shared memories of the congressman. And they paid their respects to his family.

“Jim and I served in the U.S. House during a time of many great challenges for our nation and for our state – and all the while, he bravely endured the personal challenge of cancer treatment with dignity and grace while serving our country and his constituents," U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat representing the state's 4th Congressional District, said. "Despite our policy differences on many issues, Jim and I were united in the common goal of achieving greater opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans.

Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat representing Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, echoed that sentiment, saying on Twitter, "We had different political views but a respectful friendship and a shared love for Minnesota and our country. "

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Statements from area leaders:

I am so very sorry to learn of the death of 1st CD Rep. Jim Hagedorn. My condolences to his family and staff. I always appreciated the warm welcome and extra time he gave to me and our staff when we visited in DC or he was in Rochester. #RIP #rochmn — Kim Norton (@MayorNorton) February 18, 2022

Gwen and I are thinking of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s family and loved ones today. May they find peace during this difficult time. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 18, 2022

Statement from Leader @KDaudt on the passing of Congressman Hagedorn. Please join is in prayer for Congressman Hagedorn's family and loved ones. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/d1z97OkzJx — MN House Republicans (@mnhousegop) February 18, 2022

Amy and I extend our deepest condolences to Jennifer and the extended family of Representative Hagedorn. May you find grace and comfort in his memory. — Dan Feehan (@danielfeehan) February 18, 2022

It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of my friend and colleague Jim Hagedorn. No one represented the values of Minnesota more than Jim and no one was needed more in these troubled times. He will be missed. My sincere condolences to Jennifer and his family. — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) February 18, 2022

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Rep. Hagedorn. He was a fighter for his constituents and a friend to so many, including me. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. My condolences to Jennifer and all his family. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 18, 2022