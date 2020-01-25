Levoy Ballard has a roof over his head for the first time in nearly four years.
But that doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods, so to speak.
“I came out here to get some help,” the Rochester man said as his wife, Rhonda, received a free haircut during Friday’s Project Community Connect event.
The four-hour event brought more than 40 agencies together at John Marshall High School, offering an array of services for people facing homelessness and those struggling with limited incomes.
While the Ballards found an apartment in November with the help of Zumbro Valley Health Center, Levoy Ballard said he’s still seeking legal assistance to help file a disability claim connected to musculoskeletal disease in his back, which sometimes makes it difficult to get out of bed, let alone find work.
“Winter’s the worst,” he said of his time being homeless, adding that he considered getting arrested to avoid sleeping outside when he knew the city’s skyways would be closed this winter.
On Thursday, in addition to finding a haircut, a meal and other assistance, the Ballards took home a pair of shoes and a pair of boots from the Shoe Away Hunger program, which was providing shoes through a sponsorship by the Homeless Community Network, which organized Project Community Connect.
Dave Glasser, the shoe program coordinator, said the turnout for footwear was beyond what is typically seen by the Twin Cities-based nonprofit.
“There’s a lot of need coming on this bus,” he said of the mobile unit used to dispense donated shoes, which are typically sold for $2.50 and $5 each to help provide food for the organization’s food program.
When the funds provided by the event ran out, Glasser said his team kept handing out shoes, without the expectation of direct reimbursement.
“We’ll find a way,” he said.
Larry More, family advocacy specialist at Three Rivers Community Action, said that’s the type of spirit that has made Project Community Connect happen each year since 2009.
“We rely on a lot of help and volunteers to put the event on,” he said.
As planning started last year, a longtime organizer needed to step down for personal reasons, but More said others stepped up. He became part of the three-person team leading the effort, but it was a variety of committees who made it happen, he said.
“It’s not just one or two people planning the event, it’s the whole Homeless Community Network agencies who put the event on,” he added.
Agencies participating Thursday went beyond those helping people find shelter.
Winona State University nursing students Christine Olson and Amanda Moldenhauer were providing foot massages as part of a health care corner, which also provided blood pressure and vision checks, among other help.
“The foot care is more of a way to get people to relax,” Olson said, noting that it also allows time to discuss possible medical concerns.
“Sometimes they just want someone to listen,” Moldenhauer said.
The pair said the event provided information for people needing to connect with various agencies, but it also provided the students with better insight to the many services provided in the community.
“I’m learning so much about what we can do for public health,” Olson said.
More said such connections are another key part of the annual event.
“It’s a good way for us providers to connect,” he said.
Jennifer Belisle, program and agency services director for Channel One Regional Food Bank, said all connections are important when it comes to helping people in the community.
She said the event helps her agency connect with people and provide information on changes to the program, but it also can obtain information to make the program better.
“We’re getting feedback on what kind of needs people have,” she said.
Across the gymnasium, Sam Hauck, of Cardinal of Minnesota, was doing more than showcasing services.
As a recruiter, she was hoping to help people find a way to make ends meet by handing out job applications for the Rochester-based residential services provider.
The recruiter said the company’s flexible schedules can help families find added income without requiring special training before being hired.
“We’ll give them everything they need,” she said, adding that the only requirement is typically the desire to help others.
Michele Merxbauer, Olmsted County’s housing program manager, said Cardinal’s approach added another needed opportunity to the event.
Nearly three hours into the event, participants were demonstrated the needs by outpacing attendance recorded in previous years, which has ranged from 250 and 360 since 2014, according to More.
Among those benefiting was Jessey Finley of Rochester. The single mother of four took her two sons to get free haircuts.
“They don’t get their hair cut often,” she said, noting that the combined $30 expense can be better used for food or gas money to get to work.
While she said most services her family needs are secured, she planned to see what the event had to offer before heading to the door.
Ballard predicted she and anyone else attending would likely find some help.
“You have a lot of resources here, and they treat you right,” he said.