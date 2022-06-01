Connelly seeks to use conservation experience as Olmsted County commissioner

ROCHESTER — Steve Connelly sees conservation and agriculture as key issues needed for the next Olmsted County commissioner in District 4.

He said the past 22 years as an elected Olmsted County soil and water commissioner, along with decades of environmental work for a variety of agencies in the state, makes him the ideal candidate to represent the district that covers the southern portion of Olmsted County and areas to the east of Rochester.

“I’m well equipped for it,” said the farmer and sports-marketing business owner.

He said his degrees in natural resource management, education and political science public administration, as well as his work with multi-levels of government will serve the county well after longtime commissioner Matt Flynn announced he would not seek another term.

Connelly joins four other candidates in the District 4 race, which spurs the need for an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the candidates to two for the Nov. 8 election.