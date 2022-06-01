SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Connelly seeks to use conservation experience as Olmsted County commissioner

District 4 candidate joins others headed primary election.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 31, 2022 08:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Steve Connelly sees conservation and agriculture as key issues needed for the next Olmsted County commissioner in District 4.

He said the past 22 years as an elected Olmsted County soil and water commissioner, along with decades of environmental work for a variety of agencies in the state, makes him the ideal candidate to represent the district that covers the southern portion of Olmsted County and areas to the east of Rochester.

Read more from Randy
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Two primary elections set for Olmsted County commissioner seats as more candidates file
Four of six commissioner seats will see new occupant in 2023.
May 31, 2022 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
MIchelle Rossman
Local
Rossman sees opportunity to be voice for Olmsted County District 5 residents
Commissioner candidate among four seeking to fill seat being vacated by Jim Bier.
May 31, 2022 07:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Four primary elections expected to narrow Rochester candidates
Four seek mayor's office, while three or more file for each Rochester City Council seat slated for November ballot.
May 31, 2022 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“I’m well equipped for it,” said the farmer and sports-marketing business owner.

He said his degrees in natural resource management, education and political science public administration, as well as his work with multi-levels of government will serve the county well after longtime commissioner Matt Flynn announced he would not seek another term.

Connelly joins four other candidates in the District 4 race, which spurs the need for an Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the candidates to two for the Nov. 8 election.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022ROCHESTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Das seeks to bring change to improve lives as Rochester council member
Ward 5 council candidate files challenge for incumbent
May 31, 2022 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Sepeda seeks to bring added fiscal responsibility to Rochester City Council
Ward 1 candidate files challenge for incumbent Keane.
May 31, 2022 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
VangieCastro.jpg
Local
Castro looking to bring diversity to Rochester City Council
Ward 3 candidate sees need for different perspectives for city operations.
May 31, 2022 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Driver dies in SE Rochester crash Tuesday morning
The vehicle was heading south on Third Avenue Southeast in Rochester when it crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a pole and residence.
May 31, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher