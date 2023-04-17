99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Construction on 65th Street NW set to resume

Work will completely close a section of the street for nearly seven months, routing traffic to 75th Street detour.

65 Street NW Closure.jpg
A map shows the portion of 65th Street Northwest that will be closed next week, starting April 24, 2023.
Contributed / City of Rochester
By Staff reports
Today at 1:44 PM

ROCHESTER — The next phase of reconstruction efforts for 65th Street Northwest is expected to start next week.

The work expected to start April 24 will completely close 65th Street from 37th Avenue Northwest to 50th Avenue Northwest.

East and west traffic will be detoured along 75th Street Northwest by using U.S. Highway 52 and 60th Avenue Northwest.

Find more news important to you

The closure of 65th Street Northwest is expected to continue through Nov. 15.

During construction, the intersection at 37th Ave. is expected to experience short-duration disruptions throughout the construction season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intersection at 50th Avenue will remain open until early June, with closure expected to happen at that time.

Access to properties located on the south side of 65th Street Northwest will be maintained by using neighborhood streets to the south, and contractors are expected to coordinate access to the handful of properties that only have access via 65th Street.

65 Street NW Detour Map.jpg
A map shows the designated detour after a portion of 65th Street Northwest is closed on April 24, 2023.
City of Rochester

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 16-22, 2023
April 17, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A man sitting on a couch.
Local
Rochester police ask residents to check their property for missing man
April 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Robin Wolfram
Business
Robin Wolfram joining ABC 6 News as anchor
April 17, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


173b01136dd8b55ac438261af6b2bf08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
On the record: Record show, comedy and local news trivia coming up
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse
Prep
Rochester lacrosse previews: Century girls, Mayo boys expecting big things
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Matt Poland
Sports
Rochester native Matt Poland has his soccer team doing the unthinkable
April 17, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
People walk through a buffet line of food.
Health
Two-day Rochester symposium spotlights self-care, lifestyle medicine
April 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden