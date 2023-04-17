Construction on 65th Street NW set to resume

ROCHESTER — The next phase of reconstruction efforts for 65th Street Northwest is expected to start next week.

The work expected to start April 24 will completely close 65th Street from 37th Avenue Northwest to 50th Avenue Northwest.

East and west traffic will be detoured along 75th Street Northwest by using U.S. Highway 52 and 60th Avenue Northwest.

The closure of 65th Street Northwest is expected to continue through Nov. 15.

During construction, the intersection at 37th Ave. is expected to experience short-duration disruptions throughout the construction season.

The intersection at 50th Avenue will remain open until early June, with closure expected to happen at that time.

Access to properties located on the south side of 65th Street Northwest will be maintained by using neighborhood streets to the south, and contractors are expected to coordinate access to the handful of properties that only have access via 65th Street.