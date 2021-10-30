Contract for roundabout near Century High School readied

Plans for a roundabout near Century High School continue weeks after a 15-year-old was sent to the hospital as the result of being struck by a car while crossing Viola Road Northeast at Cassidy Drive.

The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to approve an agreement to fund half of what is expected to be a $2.4 million project to install a roundabout at the intersection.

Olmsted County will fund the other half of the project, which falls at the intersection of a county state-aid highway and city street.

A recent study of the intersection by consultants Bolton and Menk suggests converting the intersection to a roundabout will improve pedestrian safety while also reducing traffic delays from all directions.

The study shows the intersection has approximately 7,060 vehicles a day, with at least 5,500 traveling on Viola Road.

“To further improve pedestrian safety, the city traffic engineers recommend installation of a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the intersection,” Rochester Public Works engineering project manager Brett Jenkinson wrote in a report to the city council.

Olmsted County Traffic Engineer Nick Sandford said last month that the plans predate the Aug. 31 incident that sent a student to the hospital after he was struck by an eastbound car on Viola Road.

The incident fueled outcry from parents and efforts by the Rochester School District to address concerns.

Speed limit signs that reduce speeds from 40 mph to 30 mph on Viola Road during the times students are moving to and from the school were recently installed.

The Rochester City Council also will be asked to approve a $229,366 contract with Bolton and Menk for engineering and design services, with the goal of completing final design and construction documents for the project in 2022. Construction is anticipated in 2023.

In addition to the roundabout, the work is expected to incorporate a flashing beacon and shorten the distance for pedestrians to cross, as well as provide a median island and ADA ramps.

The council will consider the agreement with the county and the contract for related services during its meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will be available live at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas , as well as on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

