Contract readied for opening both Rochester park pools

ROCHESTER – Both Rochester outdoor city pools are expected to open in early June.

“The funding did come from our budget process,” Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said, noting it was a late addition to the 2022 spending plan. “The (Rochester) City Council did approve the funding, so it’s not us transferring funds from other areas.”

The city had planned to permanently close the Silver Lake Park pool in 2021, following a 2020 pandemic-related closure, but ended up using federal funds to operate both city pools without admission fees last year.

Fees are slated to return this year — $5 for anyone younger than 18 and $6 for adults — with a new contract with Rochester Swim Club returning to operate the pool.

The Rochester Park Board voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the new contract, which again calls for the club earning 70% of any revenue and giving the remainder to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Parks and Recreation Department will also cover any initial operational losses up to $10,000, with additional losses split evenly between the city and swim club.

In 2019, the pool management saw a $9,220 loss, which was covered by the parks budget, and Widman said the city budget doesn't include funds to cover any unexpected repairs at either pool.

The swim club agreement calls for opening the Soldiers Field pool to open June 4 and operate through Aug. 28, with the Silver Lake Park pool opening June 6 and operating through Aug. 14.

The Soldiers Field pool will operate daily from noon to 8 p.m. for public swimming, with morning hours reserved for swim club activities

The Silver Lake pool will offer public swimming daily from noon to 5 p.m. daily, with hours extended to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, The swim club will also have the pool reserved for its use on weekday mornings.

The contract between the city and swim club also reserves the option for special programming or reservation of the pools with proper notice.

While the Silver Lake pool is slated to remain open this year, its long-term fate remains uncertain as the city prepares to move forward on creating a master plan for Silver Lake Park.

The system-wide park plan calls for replacing the pool with a different type of water feature, which would be funded with a portion of $15 million the Rochester City Council plans to borrow for park improvements .

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the city announced Tuesday the master planning process for a specific Silver Lake Park plan has started with Asakura Robinson, a planning, urban design and landscape architecture firm with offices in Minneapolis

“After a multi-step review process, the Asakura Robinson team was selected,” Mike Nigbur, Rochester parks and forestry division head, said of picking the consulting firm from a slate of 12 teams. “They bring expertise with historic preservation, universal design spaces, skate parks and more. We are eager to engage the community in this process and look forward to the conversations in the weeks and months to come.”

The Silver Lake Park plan is expected to be completed this fall, with several digital surveys set to launch next week and future focus groups, pop-up meetings and other outreach expected to influence the outcome.