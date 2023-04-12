Controlled burns planned in three Rochester parks starting Thursday

ROCHESTER — Smoke is likely to rise from three city parks Thursday and Friday.

The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department plan to conduct controlled burns to maintain grass and prairie in the parks.

The burns, designed to maintain areas that do not get mowed during the summer months, will also provide the fire department with an opportunity to conduct training that is hard to replicate in a normal training environment.

The work is expected to occur in:



Northern Hills Park: 4805 West Circle Drive NW

Essex Park: 5455 West River Road NW

Fox Trails Park: 2652 Heartland Drive NW

Parks and fire department staff will monitor weather conditions and modify the schedule as needed.

The city said there is potential for smoke in the air while burning and the slight possibility that the ash might spread through the air.

The fire department recommends residents near the parks keep their windows closed when crews are in the area.

Some of the park benefits of the controlled burns include:

