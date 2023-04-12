99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Controlled burns planned in three Rochester parks starting Thursday

Grass and prairie areas in parks are expected to benefit from two days of planned burns, as fire crews also use time for training.

Controlled burns boost native prairie
A controlled burn is conducted in Silver Lake Park in 2013. The Rochester Fire Department is planning similar burns in Northern Hills Park, Essex Park and Fox Trails Park, starting Thursday.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

ROCHESTER — Smoke is likely to rise from three city parks Thursday and Friday.

The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Parks and Recreation Department plan to conduct controlled burns to maintain grass and prairie in the parks.

The burns, designed to maintain areas that do not get mowed during the summer months, will also provide the fire department with an opportunity to conduct training that is hard to replicate in a normal training environment.

The work is expected to occur in:

  • Northern Hills Park: 4805 West Circle Drive NW
  • Essex Park: 5455 West River Road NW
  • Fox Trails Park: 2652 Heartland Drive NW

Parks and fire department staff will monitor weather conditions and modify the schedule as needed.
The city said there is potential for smoke in the air while burning and the slight possibility that the ash might spread through the air.

The fire department recommends residents near the parks keep their windows closed when crews are in the area.

Some of the park benefits of the controlled burns include:

  • Warming the soil, which increases microbial activity for new grasses and plants to grow.
  • Getting rid of some invasive species and insect populations.
  • Reducing leaf and grass litter that accumulates each year from the previous year’s growing season, which allows the sunlight to better penetrate.
  • Reducing the risk of uncontrolled fires.
