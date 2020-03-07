A longstanding typo could be corrected Tuesday.
Rochester’s Park Board is slated to review a proposed correction to the name of Cooke Park, which gained an “e” after the park along Seventh Street Northwest was named “John R. Cook Park” in 1949.
John Cook founded Rochester’s First National Bank in 1864 and reportedly had his hands in a variety of development concerns. His commercial buildings reportedly housed W.W. Mayo’s medical offices for nearly two decades, and in 1869 he built Cook House, a four-story luxury hotel.
Minutes from the Rochester Park Board’s meeting on Oct. 13, 1949, show members intended the park to honor the businessman.
“Now that the Cook Hotel building has been torn down, there is no landmark left to connect Mr. Cook’s name with Rochester,” former Park Board Secretary William Schacht wrote, also pointing out that Cook’s heirs donated part of the land for the park to the city.
The current Rochester Parks and Recreation director, Paul Widman, said the proposed name correction comes from research conducted by local historian Sean Kettelkamp, who provided documentation of the original name.
The issue was also raised in a Sept. 29, 2018, Answer Man column in the Post Bulletin.
The original error in naming the park appears to stem from a typo in a booklet the city published in 1967, which included a list of parks. It lists the park as “John. R. Cooke Park.”
The error appears to have spread from that point, eventually landing on the park’s current signs.
Widman said returning the original name requires formal action from the Park Board after more than five decades with the added letter.
“Even though this is a name correction, I am committed to following the guidelines of our naming policy,” he said in a statement announcing plans to discuss the issue Tuesday.
“I thank Ms. Kettelkamp for taking the time to bring this to our attention. We look forward to resolving this error and properly representing the original intended name.”
The Park Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 320 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.