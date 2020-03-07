Upcoming meetings

Meetings during the week of March 9 include:

Rochester

• Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission, 6 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 320 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

• Planning & Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Olmsted County

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Olmsted County Justice Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority administrative committee, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Housing, Health and Human Services committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Zumbro One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday at People's Energy Cooperative, 1775 S. Lake Shady Ave., Oronoco.

Rochester Public Schools

• Rochester School Board Academy, 6 p.m. Wednesday in room 26 of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.