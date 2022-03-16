Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 16
News | Local

Coon Rapids man sentenced for involvement in March 2020 shooting

Davoren Lanell Broussard, 31, entered an Alford plea in November 2021 in Olmsted County District Court to a felony charge of making threats of violence.

Davoren Lanell Broussard
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 16, 2022 04:03 PM
ROCHESTER — The second man charged in connection to a March 2020 shooting that injured a 22-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to five years of supervised probation.

Davoren Lanell Broussard, 31, entered an Alford plea in November 2021 in Olmsted County District Court to a felony charge of making threats of violence. The plea means that Broussard admitted there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty of the offense, but did not admit guilt himself.

He was sentenced Wednesday, nearly two years after the incident, by Judge Kathy Wallace to five years of supervised probation and 12 days in jail, which he has already served.

Charges of second-degree assault and possession of ammo/any firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence were dismissed.

Broussard and Dashaun Earl Pittman, 23, were arrested March 19, 2020, in the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest for their alleged involvement in a shooting.

A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, according to court documents.

Rochester police were called at 11:05 p.m. March 19, 2020, to the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest for a report of a shooting. Broussard and Pittman were found inside a residence in that area.

A 0.40 caliber casing was found outside the home's front door, according to court documents.

Pittman, who told police the gun accidentally went off, was sentenced in December by Judge Lisa Hayne to 60 months in state prison.

