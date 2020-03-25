Bio Box Four tips for managing anxiety

Focus on what you can control - Do the things that public health officials are recommending: Wash your hands, keep your distance from people. Create contingency plans for working at home if you need to and arranging for child care if schools close.

Seek out reliable information - but not too frequently - Constantly checking updates on the numbers who have been infected and died can create unnecessary anxiety.

It's OK to be anxious - You're not alone. Recognizing the feel of anxiety puts you back in control.

Try some anxiety-reducing techniques - Take five minutes in the morning and afternoon to relieve some of the tension through yoga or muscle relaxation techniques. Ground yourself in the moment and keep your mind from racing with "what ifs."

Sources: Wall Street Journal and Vox