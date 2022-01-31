Cops track down suspects in Broadway gas station robbery

ROCHESTER — A pair of juvenile males were arrested after Rochester police tracked them down after a late-night robbery on Friday.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said a pair of males in ski masks entered the Barak Super Gasoline store in the 1000 block of North Broadway about 10:30 p.m. Friday.

One suspect pointed a handgun at the juvenile male clerk behind the counter, while the second suspect went behind the counter and removed cash from the cash register, Moilanen said.

The pair then fled the store on foot, and the clerk called police, Moilanen said.

When police officers reviewed video tape and got a description of the clothes worn by the suspects, the gun used, and the vehicle in which they fled the scene.

"A short time later, at 11:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle matching the description," Moilanen said.

That vehicle was found at an apartment complex parking lot in the 2000 block of 8 1/2 Street Southeast, he said.

When the officers confronted the men in the car, they saw the same clothes from the video, found a gun inside the vehicle and cash.

The suspects were arrested, Moilanen said. Both suspects were males, age 17, of Rochester.

Both are facing pending charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and fifth-degree assault. One suspect also faces a charge of illegal possession of a pistol, Moilanen said.