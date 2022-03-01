Corps of Engineers asking public for comments on pipeline for dredge material

WABASHA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a draft plan to install a pipeline near Reads Landing.

The proposed pipeline would be 24 inches in diameter and 6,030 feet long. The pipeline would transport dredged material, or river sand, from the river during maintenance of the Mississippi River navigation channel from the Reads Landing dredge cut to the Wabasha gravel pit.

According to the Corps' proposal, the pipeline would improve upon an existing route that the Corps of Engineers has used approximately five times in the past. If approved, the pipeline would be installed either later this year or in 2023, depending on when materials arrive.

The pipeline would be used for approximately three consecutive weeks during the annual dredging season then cleaned out and capped when not in operation.

The Corps posted a draft environmental assessment of the project on its website at www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx .

Comments on the environmental assessment should be submitted by March 29. Questions or comments can be directed to project biologist Dan Kelner at 651-724-2244 or at daniel.e.kelner@usace.army.mil, or via U.S. mail at District Engineer, St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North; 180 Fifth Street East; Suite 700; St. Paul, Minnesota 55101-1638.