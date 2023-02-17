Corps of Engineers measures slightly thinner ice on Lake Pepin this year

FRONTENAC — The ice is slightly thinner than average on Lake Pepin this year, but not by much.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District conducted its second ice measurement survey of the year on Friday, with a two-man crew cruising the length of the frozen lake on an airboat, measuring the ice at every mile marker along the 17-mile sheet.

Survey technician Cole Atkison said measurements taken by noon ranged between 6 and 20 inches.

The tools of the trade include the airboat, a measuring stick, GPS navigation and augers.

"We are using an ice auger that's attached to a cordless drill," Atkison said. "We also have a gas-powered auger to drill holes."

This year, the Corps is seeing less ice than normal — "just a little bit," according to survey technician Brandon Olson.

"It gradually declines," Atkison said. "I'd say even this week has been a half inch to an inch of difference from last week."

The Corps will conduct ice measurements on Lake Pepin weekly or biweekly — depending on the weather — until the ice has receded enough to allow barges to pass through. The Corps' measurements help determine when it is safe for commercial shipping barges to start traveling up the Mississippi River past Lake Pepin.

But as of now, the ice near Frontenac is thick enough for winter recreation. Along the survey path, several ice fishing shelters dotted the frozen surface of the lake, with a few fishers lugging sleds back and forth from the beach.

They'll have a few more weeks out on the ice before the first barge comes through. According to the Corps of Engineers, the third week of March typically marks when vessels can make their way through the lake and up the Upper Mississippi River.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey technician Cole Atkinson measures the thickness of the ice during an ice measurement survey on Lake Pepin on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers survey technicians Cole Atkinson, left, and Brandon Olson ride in an airboat during an ice measurement survey on Lake Pepin on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin