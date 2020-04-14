WINONA — The draft of the new dredge material management plan for Pool 6 of the Upper Mississippi River will see some revisions, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District.
Pool 6, the area of the Mississippi River that goes from Lock and Dam 6 near Trempealeau, Wis., upriver to Lock and Dam 5A at Goodview, sees about 62,500 cubic yards of sand and silt taken from the river each year as part of the corps’ efforts to maintain a 9-foot navigation channel on the river.
The public comment period for the draft plan ended on April 10.
Winona County approved the draft plan at its board meeting Tuesday, but the city of Winona has expressed concerns over a plan to place dredge material on Latsch Island.
The district doesn’t have an anticipated completion date at this time, but will publish a revised draft for public comment once complete. Corps officials will re-evaluate the draft based on comments made to determine if there are more options available for the permanent placement of dredged material.
While the draft plan is being re-evaluated, the currently approved plan in place will be used to guide the corps in its storage of dredge material. This likely will include additional material being placed on the corps’ Homer upland placement site, located south of Winona, and the 1-acre upland placement site located on Latsch Island.
Bob Edstrom, project manager for the St. Paul District, said he believes “the additional time will help the corps, and the communities, find solutions that are reasonable for everyone.”
The draft plan outlined the transportation and land requirements to permanently place dredged material removed from the Mississippi River in Pool 6 over the next 20 years.