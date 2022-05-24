Correction
Online on May 18, and in print on May 21 and May 24, the Post Bulletin published a story about changes being made to four voting locations in Rochester. While the online version was correct and accurate, the print version of the story contained language that indicated the four altered voting locations were the only places to vote in Rochester.
William Isaac Shillingford, 31, is charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated, second-degree murder-without intent-while committing a felony and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Signs recently went up for Opa!, a Greek restaurant franchise, at 20 First Ave. SW on downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza. That’s the former Jerk King/ Mac's space.
Beau William Block, 39, pleaded not guilty Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Fillmore County District Court to felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles.
The first event of the season is scheduled for June 14 at George Gibbs Elementary, 5525 56th St. NW. The event and all subsequent Safe City Nights evenings are from 6 to 8 p.m.