News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Correction

May 24, 2022 03:38 PM
Online on May 18, and in print on May 21 and May 24, the Post Bulletin published a story about changes being made to four voting locations in Rochester. While the online version was correct and accurate, the print version of the story contained language that indicated the four altered voting locations were the only places to vote in Rochester.

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022
