The second Gulf War began in 2003. A story on Page A1 of Monday's Post Bulletin contained incorrect information.
Correction
- Brian Todd
-
- Updated
Brian Todd
Regional Reporter
Brian Todd is a 1997 graduate of Nebraska-Omaha. He covers Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona and Houston counties and writes a weekly column about the life of a reporter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today