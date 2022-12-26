Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Cosmos classroom: Ben Joslin brings the heavens to Mayo High School students

The high school's planetarium is an immersive experience impossible to replicate in the pages of a book or the screen of a computer.

Mayo High School Planetarium
Planetarium Director Ben Joslin plays a demonstration on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
December 26, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Ben Joslin has spent a lot of time thinking about the countless worlds beyond his own. As a child, he watched science fiction shows like Star Wars and Star Trek with his family. Once he had children of his own, he bought a van with a moonroof so they could still look up at the night sky in the winter.

And now, Joslin is in his first year as director of the Mayo High School planetarium, becoming one of only four people to hold the role in the school’s half-century of existence. The school’s previous planetarium director, Paul Larson, retired last year.

“I’d been watching him over the course of the years and thinking, ‘Boy, I’d love to have that job,’” Joslin said of his predecessor. “It was in my DNA and my blood.”

The Mayo High School planetarium.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Joslin has been a teacher at Mayo since 2016, covering both astronomy, and earth and space science. He still teaches, but his days are also now devoted to hosting field trips from other schools and community shows for the public, as well as challenging his own students to imagine the near-infinite amount of space in the night sky.

The planetarium itself is a circular room with movie theater-like seats, a domed ceiling, and a laser projector in the very center. From a computer in the back of the room, Joslin takes control, thrusting the audience into a journey through the depths of billions of stars and galaxies, not completely unlike the pilots of the spaceships he used to watch on his TV screen.

Next, he shows the sky filled with tiny dots of lights. And no, they’re not stars.

“This is just one galaxy,” Joslin said, referring to the dot of light. “There are literally over a trillion galaxies out there, each one with billions of stars. Our Milky Way Galaxy has up to 400 billion stars.”

Although it’s something the average Mayo student may take for granted, having a planetarium at a high school is not a common thing. In 2007 when the school updated the planetarium, only three school districts in the state had one.

Rochester received a federal grant for the project in the 1960s when the U.S. and Soviet Union were racing “to boldly go where no man had gone before.”

The Mayo High School Planetarium on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In 2026, Joslin plans to have a 60-year anniversary for the planetarium. Among those he plans to invite are the previous planetarium directors, or in the case of the late Howard Schriever, his family members.

In taking over responsibility for the planetarium, Joslin stepped into a role that only a few, longstanding directors have held at the high school.

"There is kind of that weight of expectations, making sure it stays up to par — making sure that people come here and get an amazing experience like something they'd get in a museum," Joslin said.

The night sky may not have changed very much over the past 50 years, but humanity’s relationship with it has. When the school first created the planetarium, Neil Armstrong was still a few years away from taking humanity's first step on the moon.

The planetarium used to use a big metal ball with holes in it and a light to project planets onto the domed ceiling.

Now, however, Joslin can manipulate the night sky in a matter of moments, jumping from a mapping of the constellations to a close up image of a planet's rings. When there's a launch happening, students get to watch it in real time, such as when Elon Musk blasted a Tesla Roadster into the atmosphere in 2018.

Or, when learning about the earth itself, Joslin can use recent images to show students hurricane imagery from a bird’s eye view.

He even can replicate a blast off, starting from Mayo High School and then getting higher and higher until the whole earth is visible in the context of wider space.

It’s an immersive experience impossible to replicate in the pages of a book or on the screen of a computer. Joslin says he's in awe of the cosmos every day.

"You're seeing things on a huge scale; this is no longer the tiny screen (on your phone)," Joslin said. "You literally have to turn your head to see different things. It changes things. It changes your perspective."

Planetarium Director Ben Joslin on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Mayo High School Planetarium on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
