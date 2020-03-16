Parking enforcement was eyed Monday as another city service that could require flexibility amid coronavirus concerns.
“I would like us to empower staff to use their discretion,” Rochester City Council member Michael Wojcik said Monday.
Council members and city staff voiced support for potentially shifting enforcement of residential parking restrictions the city needs to reduce public transportation use.
“It’s, of course, contrary to what we are trying to do,” said Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish, referring to city efforts to encourage downtown employees to change their commuting practices.
To help limit the potential for spreading illness, state health guidelines encourage “social distancing,” which is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as avoiding large gatherings or keeping 6 feet between each other when possible.
Parrish said peak-hour use of city buses makes such practices impossible under current conditions, but passengers can space themselves out at other times.
“For the vast majority of the day, it’s OK,” he said, adding that buses are being cleaned twice a day.
Wojcik suggested temporarily backing off on enforcement of residential parking restrictions could help add distance between commuters by allowing more people to use their private vehicles.
At the same time, he said alternate-side parking throughout the city might eventually be changed to make sure quarantined people aren’t fined for failing to move a vehicle. The city’s seasonal alternate-side parking requirement, which started in October, is scheduled to continue until May 1.
Council President Randy Staver said he agrees some measures might need to be taken.
“I think common sense can prevail, and we can allow professional staff to use their discretion,” he said.
City Administrator Steve Rymer said city staff is discussing options for public transit and potential related changes, including parking enforcement.
“We have not resolved what the triggers are,” he said.
The council touched on issues that ranged from addressing food needs among low-income residents to supporting businesses facing economic impacts.
Ken Jones, the city’s emergency management director, said many of the issues discussed could be addressed under a local emergency declaration.
“As we do all these things, it’s like we are trying to create the emergency management system in pieces,” he said.
The mayor can declare a state of emergency for up to three days, but the City Council would need to vote to extend the length.
City Attorney Jason Loos said a local declaration isn’t required, since Gov. Tim Walz has already issued a statewide emergency, allowing the city to activate the emergency management system, if needed.
City Administrator Steve Rymer said he doesn’t believe that step is needed at this point, but asked for continued council direction for future steps.
Wojcik agreed that it’s important to monitor what’s happening.
“I don’t want to respond out of panic, because I don’t think we need to panic yet,” he said.