Without added comment, the Rochester City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday on the final step for members’ salary increases.
The change increases the mayor’s salary from $37,657 to $65,700. The City Council president will see his pay increase from $27,743 to $47,300, and council members salaries will go from $21,712 to $39,420.
The increase required a final vote Wednesday after larger increases were initially discussed in December, followed by an adjustment on Jan. 6.
While council members didn’t publicly address their pay Wednesday, they heard from five Rochester residents with varying levels of concern regarding the salary adjustments.
“More money does not give better representation,” Rochester resident Jan Throndson told the council. “Commitment, honesty, and term limits do. … Lower pay is kind of a term limit and not a get-rich job for serving your community as an elected official.”
Rochester resident Tom DeBoer said more than 90 percent of the people he spoke with oppose the pay increases, but he suggested that phasing in an increase over four to five years may be more acceptable.
“I strongly encourage that you vote to lay this issue on the table tonight and reconsider it in the early stages of 2021 budget discussions next fall,” he said.
Former state representative Fran Bradley also encouraged the council to reconsider the raises.
“I believe you do deserve an increase,” he said. “It’s just this increase is way beyond what I think is reasonable.”
Rochester resident Barry Skolnick said he’d also like to see the raises scaled back, along with defined job descriptions for elected officials.
Rochester resident John Kruesel said his primary concern with the increases was the process used, which started with a request late in the recent budget cycle.
The proposal sought to look at the potential impact of basing the elected officials’ salaries on a percentage of the area median income. The council eventually landed on setting the mayor’s salary at 100 percent of the area median income (AMI) for a single worker, the council president’s salary at 72 percent AMI and council members at 60 percent.
Council President Randy Staver proposed scaling the increases back further on Jan. 6, and ended up joining Council Member Shaun Palmer in opposing the increases during that meeting and again Wednesday night.
Liquor license fees increasing
While silent on the pay increases, council members spoke in defense of a plan to increase liquor license fees.
“This is what we should have been doing all along,” Council Member Nick Campion said of the adjustment designed to cover costs of processing licenses, as well as enforcement.
Only one license holder, Matt Murphy of Kathy’s Pub, spoke to oppose the increases, noting the city had previously encouraged bars to move downtown and now appears to be charging them for the added cost.
“The city asked for more nightlife, and we took the risk on our own,” he said.
Kathy’s Pub is one of 16 license holders expecting to see their annual base fees rise from $3,200 to $7,500 in a two-year period. The first adjustment put the cost at $5,780 for the licenses purchased in April.
Another 72 Rochester restaurants could see basic licenses climb from $3,200 to $4,340 this year and $5,100 next year.
Council Member Mark Bilderback said the City Council has failed to discuss adjusting the fees in the 11 years he has served on the council, even as the costs related to issuing them have climbed.
“If you want to be upset, you should be upset that we didn’t do this earlier, because that’s where the property tax cost came back to you,” he said, noting the city has been increasing taxes while keeping liquor license fees at rates that date back to 1982 in many cases.
City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead noted other fees throughout the city have already been adjusted with the 2020 budget, but the liquor license fees were the only ones that required a public hearing.
The council voted unanimously to support the fee increases.
Crosstown routes faces change
The council also approved a plan to adjust the city’s Crosstown bus route, also known as Route 191.
City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said the route has been failing to meet expectations more than a year after it was implemented as a way to serve transit users who wanted to cross the city without a downtown transfer.
He said a successful regular route would see an average of at least 18 passengers an hour, but a new route would be expected to see less — approximately eight passengers an hour — to still be considered successful.
“We are at about 2.3,” he said.
The route will be continued to be monitored with plans to modify the route in July.
The planned realignment would have buses operating in two directions between the Rochester Public Transit Offices and Rochester Community and Technical College in two directions through northwest, southwest and southeast Rochester without a downtown stop.
The number of buses serving the route will be reduced from four to two, and stops along the route would see a bus every hour during operation, which would be from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the change, with Palmer opposed after questioning the low service numbers.
Ramp 6 study approved
The council voted to approve a $148,000 contract for a deeper look into the potential for the city’s newest parking ramp to hold housing in the future.
The contract with Minneapolis-based Walker Consultants calls for a review completed work and perform a structural analysis of the ramp.
City officials reported in November that additional design and engineering work might be required before any vertical expansion could be completed to make way for 127 apartments.
While a preliminary review at the time revealed no safety concerns with using the existing seven-story ramp for parking, City Administrator Steve Rymer said added work could be needed to support the planned eight floors of housing, which are slated to be constructed by St. Paul-based Common Bond Communities as a mixed-income project.
The ramp cost the city $31.4 million, with the project managed by Kraus Anderson. The cost included an extra $512,000, which was intended to ensure the structure would support a future housing project.
City reports indicate issues with waterproofing systems and other observed deviations were found during construction, and other design questions have been identified more recently, requiring further investigation into compliance with building requirements, structural adequacy and expansion options.