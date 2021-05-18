Council approves rezoning in Folwell neighborhood

A split Rochester City Council approved a request to rezone two parcels in the Folwell neighborhood Monday.

“Neighborhood voices are never heard, never taken into account,” council member Mark Bransford said of the decision as he joined council members Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Shaun Palmer in opposing the zoning change.

The other council members said they listened to the neighborhood voices during the two-hour public hearing, but also saw the requested change as fitting for the neighborhood as the city continues to change. A 4-3 vote approved the zoning change.

“The goal is to gracefully handle that change,” council member Nick Campion said, proposed rowhome development at the site would provide an opportunity for more people to enjoy the Northwest Rochester neighborhood.

Property owner Ben Kall requested the change to transition two lots at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Sixth Street Southwest from single-family to the city’s newest multi-family zoning category, which allows development of a variety of housing types.

He’s planning to build 12 rowhomes on the two lots, which cover nearly half an acre.

“This is in the middle of a stable 100-year-old neighborhood,” said Jon Spinillo, one of eight neighbors to speak against the change Monday.

Another five Rochester residents supported the zone change, citing it as a way to increase available housing and add choice to the market.

Several council members agreed.

“I think we’ve established tonight that this is a neighborhood where people want to live,” council member Patrick Keane said. He voted to support the change.

While the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 last month to recommend denying the change due to what some members saw as spot zoning, Keane and others said they don’t believe the change was drastic enough to warrant the label.

“They are both residential,” he said.

City Attorney Jason Loos said Minnesota law would require evidence that the new zoning altered the value of neighboring property to be considered spot zoning.

“I can say with complete confidence that this is not spot zoning,” he said.

With concerns about the zoning change, some council members suggested revisiting how the new zoning district is applied.

Kirkpatrick suggested the map for the new district should be reviewed, since it appears to favor some parts of the city, and Bransford suggested it might need new limits if it’s used close to established residential neighborhoods.

Rochester Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser said those are issues that could be addressed in the future, outside of the discussion of a specific request.