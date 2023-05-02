Council: Keep library and parks directors under board authority

ROCHESTER — A proposal to shift oversight of two city department directors failed to sway the majority of Rochester City Council members Monday.

The council voted 5-2 to reject a Rochester Charter Commission recommendation to give the city administrator authority to hire and fire the directors of the Rochester Public Library and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“I’m not in favor at all of the centralization of power,” council member Molly Dennis said as the first council member to indicate the required unanimous vote needed for approval would be unlikely.

The hiring of the two department heads is the responsibility of the city’s Library Board and the Park Board under the city’s home-rule charter, which contains guidelines for a variety of local government operations

The proposed change would not have changed the role of the two boards related to policy oversight and setting direction for the departments, leaving some council members voicing uncertainty related to the potential impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any change to the charter requires a unanimous vote of the council or an affirmative public vote, which the Charter Commission could request with the council’s denial.

The proposed change stemmed from a proposal made by Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer in November, with the commission discussing options for three following meetings.

He said the goal is to provide better oversight of city staff

“In today’s age, it becomes very difficult to do personnel items with a committee,” he said.

However, five area residents, including two Library Board members, urged the council to reject the idea, pointing to a need for citizen oversight provided by the existing volunteer boards.

Among them, Library Board President Adam Meyers pointed out that the move would reduce input from non-Rochester residents who are served by the library and pay taxes to support the facility. The Library Board includes one Olmsted County commissioner and a resident from outside the city limits.

He said 15% of library cardholders live outside Rochester, and the county covers more than 10% of the library’s operating budget.

Palmer suggested sending the proposal back to the Charter Commission to address the county issue, but failed to get the needed support to continue the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Council President Brooke Carlson said she had been on the fence earlier, but some of the issues raised and the nature of the council discussion pointed to the need to maintain status quo, at least for now.

“”I’m not sure we are ready for a change after the messy discussion,” she said, adding her vote to deny the change to those of Dennis and council members Patrick Keane, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Norman Wahl.