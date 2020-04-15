A Rochester City Council member is calling for a cut in elected officials’ salaries as the city weighs the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The very first thing we should do as a city government is go back to our original salaries,” council member Shaun Palmer wrote in a letter sent to the Post Bulletin on Wednesday. “It is at the least tone-deaf, and at most insulting, to tell taxpayers they should continue to pay for our raises while they are struggling with cutbacks and unemployment.”
The Ward 5 council member said he expects the issue to come up during the open comment period at the 3:30 p.m. council meeting Monday.
Other council members said council pay adjustments could be considered but said the letter is premature.
“Administration has been working on a plan to address potential revenue shortfalls and is considering other changes we may wish to make this year,” said Council President Randy Staver. “Administration has said they will be bringing information and recommendations forward likely in the next couple of weeks for the council’s input.”
In January, Palmer and Staver opposed the salary adjustments that increased the mayor’s salary from $37,657 to $65,700, the council president’s pay from $27,743 to $47,300, and council members’ salaries from $21,712 to $39,420.
In his letter, Palmer states the city could face revenue losses of 20% to 40% throughout the year.
City Administrator Steve Rymer said on April 6 he would bring a “high-level” look at budget impacts to the next council meeting.
Staver said that should help guide next steps.
“At any rate, I think decisions should be made based on facts and what serves the community best overall,” he said. “We should not be making decisions based on emotion or preliminarily proposing numbers not grounded in sound reasoning. To do so ahead of review of the information and thorough discussion among staff and the entire elected body is, in my opinion, not being responsible.”
Others agreed on holding off on a decision to gather facts.
“I think we should wait to see what the impact is on the city or Rochester and what the administration is recommending before we jump into the fray on something that is being politicized,” Mayor Kim Norton said, pointing to social media calls for elected-official pay cuts, as well as letters in the Post Bulletin.
Others on the council also agreed that a decision should wait for more information, but they also said a pay adjustment is a likely consideration.
“I do believe the council will lead by example in terms of reducing the total budget of the elected body as needed,” said council member Michael Wojick. “As some of the lowest-paid city employees, at most, our actions would be symbolic, but important to our hundreds of employees and thousands of constituents.”
Council member Mark Bilderback said he also believes a pay adjustment will be on the table for the council, but it’s too early to determine the size.
“I think it is something that will happen, but I don’t know what the percentage is, and just pulling a number off the top of your head is not the right way to do this,” he said, adding that other cuts will be needed and the larger picture must be considered.
Palmer also acknowledged that other cuts are likely, pointing to possible staff furloughs and pausing consultant contracts.
Norton said city departments have been submitting suggested budget reductions of 5% and 15% to determine what adjustments could be made. She said none of the proposals she’s seen have called for staff reductions.
At the same time, she said she’d be willing to discuss a salary cut as discussions continue.
“I’m not interested in a political response,” she said. “If we need to do a financial cutback to keep the city healthy, that’s a whole different matter, and I’d certainly be willing to look at that.”