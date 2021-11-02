Council overrides mayor's Legends veto

Mayor Kim Norton’s third veto was overturned Monday.

The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 to maintain the former Legends Bar and Grill site while a small-area plan is being developed for the city-owned property along the west side of the Zumbro River between Second and Fourth avenues southeast.

“This building means a lot to the southside of Rochester,” said council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick, who represents the ward that includes the building at 11 Fourth St. SE.

Norton objected to the Oct. 18 decision to maintain the building through the winter, citing the estimated $17,000 cost, along with a plan to spend up to $20,000 to remove an awning and advertising remaining from past uses.

The mayor acknowledged the building has sentimental value for some residents, but added that the decision to maintain the building caught her off guard because it was purchased by the city in 2016 with plans for demolition.

“I worry that this sends a confusing message to the people,” she said, noting she has been telling people for three years that the building would be razed.

The council last voted in January to end Legends lease and move toward demolition, but a permit was not sought.

That January action led Rochester resident Kevin Lund to nominate the building as a historic landmark, citing the original uses as a Red Owl grocery store and the Time Theatre, after the joined buildings were constructed in the mid-1930s.

Landmark status was denied by the council on Oct. 18, but a majority of members opted to direct city staff to keep the building in place through the winter.

Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said estimates for the awning removal and related work came in at nearly $17,000, which would put the estimated six-month cost at $34,000.

Demolition estimates ranged from $220,000 t0 $250,000 earlier this year.

Council member Patrick Keane, who initiated the vote to overturn Norton’s veto, said holding steady doesn’t take demolition off the table.

He said his goal is to provide time for the best possible decision.

“I think it’s unlikely, but possible, somebody will come back with a plan that might include using part of that building,” he said, noting demolition would rule out other options.

Council member Mark Bransford, who wasn’t part of the Oct. 18 vote to maintain the building, said the site might not be an official historic landmark, but it remains an important part of the city with links to history.

“It’s not just any old building,” he said. “This building is steeped in the history of this city.”

Council member Molly Dennis said she voted against the plan for the second time because the move was rooted in nostalgia, rather than a sound plan for the future.

“We can’t hold on to a bunch of bricks,” she said, adding that the creation of a plan for the 2.5 acres that includes a city parking lot and public parking ramp should start with a “blank canvas.”