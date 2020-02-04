Michelle Hill said assessments to North Broadway Avenue property owners are counter to the goal of supporting affordable housing in Rochester.
Hill owns a 20-unit apartment complex at 820 N. Broadway Ave., which is facing a proposed assessment of $42,900 for reconstruction of the street and nearby alleys from Civic Center Drive to 14th Street.
“This is a true affordable housing structure,” she said of the complex, citing rents ranging from $550 to $650 a month.
Olmsted County records indicate Hill bought the property for $1.25 million in May, a month after the Rochester City Council opted to put earlier proposed assessments on hold. The original proposed assessment sent to the former owner, Wma Properties LLC, was for $61,547.
During a public hearing on the revised assessments, Hill questioned the need for several amenities planned with the proposed $19.2 million reconstruction project, including heated bus shelters, protected cycle tracks and public art.
“Overspending on these luxuries puts undue financial burden on local businesses and Rochester citizens,” she said, adding that the assessment to her property is likely to be passed on to renters.
“In order to make this investment property viable, this new expense must be passed on to the tenants served in my 20-unit building,” she said.
Property owners have the ability to spread the assessment over 10 years, which would put Hill’s assessment at $18 per month for each apartment unit, without considering the 5 percent interest rate charged to property owners who choose to spread payments over multiple years.
Hill said the assessment is a burden added to the rising property tax, which has increased from $11,970 in 2015 to an estimated $17,872 for this year.
Council Member Michael Wojcik said Hill could benefit from a new local tax credit that would provide incentives for landlords to keep rents low, indicating that the credit would offset the assessment being proposed.
The council unanimously approved the $1.75 million in assessments for the project, but noted Hill wasn’t the only property owner to object.
City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said nearly $552,000 of the assessments saw objections filed ahead of Monday’s public hearing. They included a $218,972 assessment on the Samaritan Bethany nursing home.
Susan Knutson, Samaritan Bethany mission leader and CEO, filed a written objection but also addressed the council Monday to highlight the fact that the nonprofit faces the highest assessment, while also not being directly on Broadway Avenue.
Rochester Realtor Mike Nevin also raised concerns about the assessments, stating that he was representing the India Garden restaurant, which faces a $21,324 assessment.
He said the proposed reconstruction will limit access to the restaurant, and the cost will put a burden on the business.
“These small businesses are not going to be able to absorb this,” he added.
Approximately 20 of the 120 proposed assessements near the section of North Bradway saw increases after the city opted to change its review practices.
In the wake of property owner complaints last year, the city enlisted Hosch Appraisal and Consulting to estimate the potential benefits property owners would see from the proposed reconstruction project, based on property value, use and location.
The earlier assessments were based on how much property abutted the street project.
The change lowered the expected funding from the combined assessments from nearly $3.2 million to $1.75 million. The resulting funding gap is expected to be filled with state funds.
With the adoption of the revised assessments, the council paved the way for seeking construction bids on the North Broadway project, but Council Member Nick Campion raised concerns about an additional financing shortfall if objections head to district court.
Public Works staff has indicated in the past that they believe the revised assessments will stand up in court.
City Attorney Jason Loos said it’s unclear whether all the property owners who filed objections will take the issue to court. He also said the timeline for a ruling is uncertain but isn’t expected to hold up the project.
“These go through the court system fairly quick,” he said, noting the property owners have 30 days to file any objections.
In addition to the proposed property assessments, the Broadway reconstruction project is expected to be funded with state funds, Destination Medical Center funding and local water and sewer utility funds.