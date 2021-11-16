Council postpones Chateau decision

A decision on the use of the Chateau Theatre was delayed Monday.

A recommendation to turn over operations of the city-owned building to a local arts group could be revisited at the next regular Rochester City Council meeting in four weeks.

“I’m hoping we would be ready to make a decision then,” council member Patrick Keane, who cited support for the Threshold Arts proposal to activate the building.

Threshold Arts was among three groups that presented plans last month to operate the facility, and some council members said they’d like to see a collaborative of the three proposals, which included the city’s Civic Music, Parks and Recreation and Library departments, as well as local businessmen Steve Barlow and Dan Van Hook.

“Was there any discussion about slowing down and having them come together to see if there is something more dynamic?” Mayor Kim Norton asked.

It’s a concept that was supported by Barlow during the council’s open-comment period. He suggested the council consider a confined opportunity for the groups that pitched operating plans.

Council President Brooke Carlson said she likes the idea of collaboration, but noted it’s important that one group operates the building.

“I think it makes sense to have one entity holding the contract,” she said.

Council member Nick Campion said he supports the Threshold Arts proposal, but is willing to wait for more clarity on potential collaboration. At the same time, he said the combined effort can’t be forced.

“Collaboration is messy, and it takes time,” he said.

Threshold Arts’ ties to the Castle Community also stirred questions Monday.

The nonprofit arts organization was a key component in transforming the former armory building after the Castle Community purchased it from the city.

Threshold Arts operated much of the second floor before it was forced to close during the pandemic and the space was later rented to Echo Church. Today, Threshold Arts still participates in some third-floor events, but it has moved much of its operation to a new downtown location, 311 S. Broadway Ave.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick called for waiting to see if Threshold Arts could move back to the Castle.

“If we can learn quickly, through an open dialogue, whether or not the Castle Community can become what it was pre-pandemic, then that gives us other directions for the Chateau Theatre as well,” she said.

“I don’t want to commit to one thing right away tonight when in three, four or five weeks, a whole lot of possibilities could be opening up,” she said.

TIMELINE

1927 — The Chateau Theatre opens in downtown Rochester as a vaudeville theater and movie house. Guests were treated to a 14th century French chateau architecture and the music of pipe organ.

1979 — Rochester resident John Kreusel and others start the "Worldwide Friends of the Chateau Theatre" to save the 1,488-seat theater from destruction.

1980 — The Chateau Theatre is added to the National Register of Historic Places.

1983 — The Chateau Theatre shows its last movie. A "Save the Chateau" committee collects thousands of signatures, and the building is purchased for shops and then a restaurant. It ends up in foreclosure.

1992 — The Rochester City Council decides against buying the Chateau Theatre, expressing concerns about the building's cost and a desire for private ownership. The price tag discussed at that time was $400,000 — the amount it cost to build the theater in 1927, according to a Post-Bulletin story.

1993 The Chateau Theatre is purchased with plans to turn it into a Barnes & Noble bookstore. The city of Rochester bought the building for $174,000 and then sold it to Rochester developer Gus Chafoulias. The city contributed $278,000 toward exterior and interior restoration work and $221,500 toward construction of a skyway to connect it to what is known today as University Square. Another $2.65 million in private money was invested in the theater.

1994 — Barnes & Noble opens in the Chateau Theatre.

2014 — Barnes & Noble closes.

March 16, 2015 — The city, with help from Mayo Clinic, proposes to buy the historic Chateau Theatre for $6 million.

April 6, 2015 — The Rochester City Council approves purchase of the theater in a unanimous vote.

April 30, 2015 — The DMC Corp. board of directors approves the Chateau Theatre project, ensuring the city’s expense counts toward its $128 million DMC investment commitment.

Sept. 17, 2015 — Twelve-member Chateau Theater Reuse Task Force meets for first time.

Jan. 4, 2016 — City closes on theater purchase.

May 10, 2016 — Task force selects Miller Dunwiddie Architecture to lead potential to lead the restoration and re-use project at the downtown theater.

Sept. 20, 2017 — Chateau Theatre Reuse Task Force recommends a potential $23 million upgrade for the historic theater.

June 26, 2018 — Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission approves renovation plans to allow interim use of the building as work continues on determining final use of theater.

Aug. 21, 2018 — Rochester City Council rejects bids for renovations after they exceed amount approved by council and Destination Medical Center Corp. board.

Nov. 14, 2018 — DMCC board approves a contract with Benike Construction after second request for renovation bids. The city council had approved contract earlier in the month.

Dec. 19, 2018 — City puts out request for proposal for the operation and management of the Chateau for three to five years.

Feb. 15, 2019 — Five proposals are submitted, and a seven-member review team comprised of city and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency staff begins comparing the options presented by Entourage Events Group, Exhibits Development Group, Arcades Are Awesome!, Threshold Arts LLC and Arts Trust of Minnesota.

May 6, 2019 — The review team officially recommends Exhibits Development Group, and the Rochester City Council approves moving forward with creating a contract.

Aug. 19, 2019 — The contract is approved and work starts on approximately $230,000 in city-funded improvements needed to meet EDG’s needs.

Aug. 29, 2019 — EDG holds an open house, announcing “The Magical History Tour,” featuring Beatles memorabilia, will be its first exhibit in the Chateau Theatre, with plans to open in October.

Nov. 23, 2019 — EDG opens the Chateau Theatre with “The Magical History Tour,” featuring Beatles memorabilia, as its first exhibit.

March 13, 2020 — Gov. Tim Walz declares a statewide pandemic emergency, which leads to restrictions for operations at the Chateau, forcing EDG to close the doors.

June 18, 2021 — The City of Rochester announces it has agreed with EDG to end the agreement for operating the theater.

Aug. 16, 2021 — Rochester City Council votes 5-2 to seek proposals for operating the Chateau Theatre.

Oct. 25, 2021 — Rochester City Council listens for three proposals for operating the Chateau Theatre and instructs city staff to make a recommendation.