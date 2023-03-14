Rochester council recording practice based on location, intent of meetings

ROCHESTER — A recent Rochester City Council study session to review strategic priorities for the city spurred concern about when such meetings are recorded.

“We have made it impossible for some residents to get this information,” council member Molly Dennis said during the Feb. 27 meeting held at the city-owned Plummer House.

She raised similar concerns Monday during the fourth session of a discussion of council members’ personal strengths and how they work together. The session was held in the Rochester Public Utilities community room.

Also Read





Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said the meetings were not recorded since they were not working council meetings and no formal city business conducted.

“We were trying to have a very different setting in order to have a dialogue,” she said of the two meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester Park Board holds its annual December meeting in the Plummer House, but the meetings to discuss park business are conducted around a table.

The council held its Feb. 27 meeting while sitting in a circle of chairs, with ideas shared at the front of the room.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the strategic priority review was intended to help staff understand what the council sees as key issues and goals. He said it would help determine future policies or programs that could be presented to the council.

An official council vote on any potential changes to strategic priorities will be held at a future council meeting.

Dennis said she recorded the Feb. 27 meeting at the request of a constituent but used an old phone that is not connected to her account, which limited the ability to share the recording.

“That I believe is a huge issue for democracy,” she said of not having video records of the meetings.

Her fellow council members disagreed.

"I, for one, know the Feb. 27 meeting did not need to be recorded," council member Shaun Palmer said, pointing out that no votes were taken and many procedures of a formal meeting did not occur.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, he and others pointed out that meeting was held in compliance with open meeting law, and the meeting was held at an alternate venue to promote conversation and not intended to avoid being recorded.

While meetings are not required to be recorded under open-meeting laws, the council has recorded regular meetings for years, later adding the weekly study sessions, which are used to dive more deeply into specific programs and potential policy changes before they are taken to a regular meeting for final review and a vote.

In 2019, the council adopted a resolution requiring that all official council and committee meetings be recorded, streamed online and archived.

However, the council opted to modify the requirement earlier this year to prioritize the internet video stream. That ordinance change also acknowledged the inability to record some meetings, such as tours, when they are held in unusual locations.

Specifically, the ordinance states: “Exceptions to recording may occur for experiential study sessions and or learning sessions (for example: tours), they will remain open to the public, and be recorded if possible.”

Zelms said the nature of learning sessions, which are held with a moderator and council members circled around a table, makes recording difficult.

Monday officially held two meetings for the council – one learning session and one study session – in the RPU community room.

The initial meeting, which had council members sharing information on their personal strengths, was facilitated by an outside moderator, while the study session was held as a more-traditional meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tables were moved for the study session, which put the council in a straight line, rather than circled for discussion. The new format allowed city staff to use existing RPU equipment to create a video record of the meeting.

Palmer said during the study session that he would like to see the City Council return to holding its weekly study sessions in room 104 of City Hall, where council members once sat around a conference table to discuss issues.

While several city boards and commissions routinely use the space, their meetings are recorded and posted online,

The council practice changed in 2019 to make sure the meetings were streamed online.