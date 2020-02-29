A preliminary plan shows were a senior-living cooperative could be positioned near the intersection of West Circle Drive and Berkshire Road southwest.

Plans for a senior-living cooperative received an early nod Wednesday,

Upcoming meetings

Meetings during the week of March 2 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE

• City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will be followed by a meeting of the city’s Economic Development Authority.

• Outside Agency Oversight Committee, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE

• Rochester Public Library Executive Committee, 8 a.m. Thursday at Bravo Coffee, 111 S. Broadway Ave.

Olmsted County

• Youth Commission, 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the government center cafeteria.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center.

• Public Health Services Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Whitewater/Cascade conference room of 2100 Campus Drive SE.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.