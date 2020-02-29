Developers proposing a new senior-living cooperative will seek Rochester City Council support Monday.
Minneapolis-based United Properties is hoping to build 110 housing units near the intersection of West Circle Drive and Berkshire Road Southwest.
The proposed four-story complex, which is similar to projects United Properties has been building in other communities since 2005, would require at least one occupant of each unit be 62 or older and offer 102 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom options.
Dave Young, senior development manager for United Properties, said home values will average approximately $430,000 per unit, which would require at least 20 percent down as an equity payment. The balance is incorporated into monthly dues as part of the building’s overall 40-year mortgage, he added.
However, the building’s proposed 50-foot height exceeds standards for the city. As a result the development requires added review and a public hearing on its preliminary plan.
The hearing will be part of the City Council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
Mark Welch, a principal engineer for Chatfield-based G-Cubed Engineering, told the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission the added height is needed to develop the site, where soil conditions have provided limited construction options.
“This site has been through a number of different looks for how to develop it,” he said, representing United Properties. “There were some condominiums proposed at one time.“
Neighbors, however, cited concerns regarding the proposed height.
“No matter how high the trees are, they are not going to grow 40 feet, so I’m going to be looking at a wall,” Berkshire Road resident Jim Seward said of the project.
“It’s like putting a billboard in front of your house,” he added.
Other concerns voiced by neighbors included traffic impacts, sewer access, lighting, parking plans and landscaping.
However, at least one neighbor supports the proposed housing project.
Greg Thompson, who lives in Berkshire Road near the proposed development, said he’s visited similar projects built by United Properties and was impressed.
“I think it would be a very positive addition to the neighborhood,” he said.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to approve the preliminary plan, and city planning staff is recommending approval with requirements to address specific concerns in a final plan.