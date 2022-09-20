Council sets maximum tax revenue for 2023, with potential 6.85% increase

ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council capped the potential 2023 property tax levy at nearly $92.8 million.

“This is relatively in the ballpark of where we thought we’d be heading into 2023,” council member Nick Campion said of potential tax contribution to a recommended $588.3 million city budget.

Prior to the unanimous decision, three Rochester residents called for the council to consider further budget cuts to reduce the required tax revenue.

“Why is the government refusing to accept any inconvenience while the people who elect you, that you serve, go without?” said Rochester business owner Casey McGregor, who was a candidate for the Ward 3 City Council seat in the Aug. 9 primary,

In response to the comments, Campion pointed out that Monday’s council decision is a step in developing the final city budget.

Cities and counties in Minnesota are required to set a preliminary levy by the end of September. At that point, they cannot increase the levy amount.

The preliminary levy will be used to generate tax notices that will be sent to property owners later this year.

“Tonight, we are setting the maximum levy and starting to move toward the process of finalizing the dollar amount we will levy in 2023,” Campion said, saying the proposed 6.85% tax levy reflects anticipated growth within the budget.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said the potential 6.85% levy increase doesn’t directly translate to tax bills.

The levy amount approved is the total tax collected throughout the city, so new development will generate some of the new tax and shifting tax values between residential and commercial properties will also affect where any added tax burden is seen.

Council member Shaun Palmer also pointed to a tax levy that was held low in 2021 in response to the COVID pandemic and the lack of state financial support for general government expenses seen by other cities.

“We’re sitting here closest to the people, and we are the ones that provide police, fire and roads, and it makes it tough when we don’t get help from the state,” he said.

Approximately 57% of the city’s property tax levy is used to fund public safety, with another 16.5% used for public works projects, The remaining is used for general government expenses and programs that typically do not generate enough revenue to cover services, such as the Rochester Public Library and the city’s parks.

Some council members pointed to potential cuts, ranging from a reduction in proposed library staff to finding ways to decrease day-to-day office expenses, but Council President Brooke Carlson said much of that work has already been done.

“We are a city that uses incredibly lean budget planning and has been highly rated for over 50 years in how we manage our fiscal resources,” she said.