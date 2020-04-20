Rochester’s City Council hasn’t ruled out a pay cut as the city faces an estimated revenue loss of $17 million to $28 million.
However, council members said it’s too early to make a decision, opting to wait for a staff report on options to contain city expenses.
“When we get to that point, we’ll discuss what’s available,” council member Nick Campion said, adding that the staff report will put a potential pay cut in perspective.
Council member Shaun Palmer said he was ready for a vote Monday, calling for the elected officials to temporarily reduce their salaries by 30 percent.
“I would like to see us doing some leadership here,” he said, pointing to similar cuts among senior staff at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.
The proposal would have kept the salaries above last year’s rate and reduced the city’s monthly expenses by $8,700.
“I know it’s not a lot of money,” Palmer said. “I know it’s helpful though to our people and our employees, if we have to go to furloughs for our employees.”
Council member Mark Bilderback said he agrees that the council can participate in making adjustments amid expected budget shortfalls but added that the decision needs to be made with more information.
Council President Randy Staver also agreed, but stopped short of asking for staff direction on a specific cut.
“If we’re going to do it, we’ll do it,” he said.
City Administrator Steve Rymer told the council he plans to present recommendations for addressing city revenue losses in two weeks. He said $27 million to $36 million in potential adjustments have been identified to address the budget gap.
Monday’s report, however, was primarily about outlining potential shortfalls, which varied depending on pandemic outcomes.
“The ranges are there because we had to make some assumptions,” Rymer said.
The potential for up to $28 million in lost revenue assumes the shutdown period will end in early summer, an extended recovery period will be seen and there will be no changes in state and federal aid identified in the city’s 2020 budget.
At the same time, city staff said several variables remain in pay.
Interim Public Works Director Wendy Turri pointed out parking changes have led to a reduction in transit use, which could increase when meter enforcement continues.
“It’s all tied together,” she said of the different services.
“We’re trying to anticipate what will happen in May and June,” she added.