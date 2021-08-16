SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Counties and school districts are gearing up for flu shots

Students at all schools throughout Olmsted County, as well as Kasson/Mantorville schools in Dodge County, and the Pine Island schools in Goodhue County, can receive vaccinations at school, with registration required by Sept. 15.

72e92bed392a29ea5932a19b33d69e7c.png
Flu shot
By Post Bulletin staff report
August 16, 2021 01:31 PM
Online registration has started for student flu shots in all schools throughout Olmsted County, as well as Kasson/Mantorville schools in Dodge County, and the Pine Island schools in Goodhue County.

These immunizations will take place on Sept. 20 through Oct. 15, but registration is required by 11 p.m. Sept. 15.

“This collaboration creates opportunities to more broadly distribute flu immunization to our youth,” Nurse Manager for Disease Prevention and Control at Olmsted County Public Health Leah Espinda-Brandt said of the effort that includes Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, public health departments from Olmsted, Dodge and Goodhue counties and area private and public schools.

Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center nurses will administer the flu vaccines to children in the schools. The vaccine will be billed directly to the child’s insurance and recorded in the child’s electronic medical record.

Out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, children won’t be offered the FluMist nasal spray. Anyone who wants the nasal flu vaccine should contact their primary care provider.

Nursing staff will offer non-medication, pain-reducing, topical coolant sprays, and other distractions proven to reduce pain when children receive the influenza shot.

