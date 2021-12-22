Country Club Manor neighbors worried about height of proposed apartment building

Steve Fields never imagined the 2.32-acre lot would sit empty indefinitely behind the home he’s owned for more than four decades.

However, he said he also never envisioned he’d be fighting against a proposed three-story apartment building adjacent to his Country Club Manor home.

“There are so many things that could go here,” he said of the lot near the neighborhood’s southern entrance at the intersection of Country Club Road and 36th Avenue Northwest.

He said designs discussed at a neighborhood meeting with Titan Development staff show the site elevated to avoid flooding and a three-story building added, along with driveway and parking spaces, directly behind his one-story home.

Titan is proposing a 72-unit apartment building that would provide rent-restricted apartments for people earning 30% to 60% of the area median income.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2020 update to a 2013 countywide housing study suggests more than 2,000 additional affordable and subsidized housing units will be needed by 2030.

The Rev. Dan Doering of People of Hope Church, which owns the land, said helping fill that need was the goal when the church sought proposals for the site next to its building at 3703 Country Club Road SW.

“We pursued it because we saw a real need in the community, and People of Hope is one of those congregations that really wants to meet needs. It just feels like a win-win for us,” he said, adding that the sale of the land to Titan is dependent on approvals to build the apartments.

Dubbed workforce housing, the Titan project fits with city, county and state goals aimed at housing diversity, and it’s in line for state tax credits to help reduce construction costs and keep rents low.

Fields and his neighbors say they have no problems with the concept.

“None of us are against affordable housing,” said Tom Soricelli, who lives on First Street Northwest, next to Fields.

The issue is the size and proximity to smaller single-family homes.

In order to build the proposed housing, Titan is requesting a zoning change, from an area dedicated to single-family homes, known as R1, to R3, a desgination that allows mid-sized apartment buildings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They put R1 in place because it protects our neighborhoods,” Fields said of current zoning.

City planners cite an unanticipated lack of land available for multi-family housing in their report supporting a zoning change.

The city’s Community Development department encourages developers to seek zone changes, rather than requesting special permissions to build something that doesn’t match an existing zone.

Fields, whose son is a planner working for a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, said the process raises red flags for him, since a zoning change would mean future plans could be approved without review by the Rochester City Council or the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

“There is real impact here, and that should be thought of through a different process,” he said.

Emma Miller-Shindelar, a Community Development planner, said many of the concerns cited by neighbors, such as traffic and stormwater drainage, will be addressed in the staff review, if a zoning change is approved.

“The residential character of the existing neighborhood will not be adversely affected by the creation of a medium-density residential zoning district because the future development will be required to meet all of the restrictions and requirements of the land development manual, including those that will buffer the neighborhood from the development,” she said.

The building's height, however, is one reason Titan needs the zoning change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fields said he’d like to see the council consider scaling back the requested change to a R2, which would allow some added density, but restrict heights to the existing 35-foot maximum, rather than allowing up to three floors.

Brian Moser, Titan’s director of construction and development didn’t return calls for comment regarding the potential scale of the project, but developers of similar projects have said the number of apartments is a factor in determining whether rents are affordable.

The site of a proposed development along Country Club Road Southwest Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Still, neighbors say the proposed height makes the project a bad fit.

“This building is going to be an eyesore and bring down our property values,” said Karen Noltee, who lives across the street from Fields.

Field’s wife, Terry, said she thinks the concerns of the neighbors are being lost in the process, citing the lack of discussion by members of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission after several neighbors spoke during a public hearing earlier this month.

“We feel like we didn’t get a fair shake in the planning meeting,” she said, pointing to the commission’s unanimous support of the zoning change.

The neighbors also said they have struggled to get the attention of city officials.

Steve Fields said his requests to council members were not answered until this week, when the ward’s council member, Mark Bransford, and City Council President Brooke Carlson visited the site with neighbors and city staff Tuesday morning.

Carlson said the nature of the process means council members cannot make comments on the specific proposal until after the Jan. 3 public hearing, but she said it’s important to listen to neighbors, including Doering of People of Hope Church.

The upcoming hearing will be another chance for the neighbors, developers and others to weigh in on the project before the council makes a decision.

The hearing will be part of the council’s 6:15 p.m. meeting on Jan. 3, which will be held in council chambers, with details for online access posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas before the meeting.