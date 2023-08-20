Country star Jason Aldean performs for a sold-out crowd in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — A month after releasing a controversial music video that garnered national headlines and millions of views, county singer Jason Aldean performed for a sold-out crowd of adoring fans in Red Wing at the Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

More than 16,000 fans showed up Saturday, Aug. 19, to hear the concert. He was joined by Corey Kent and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Once he took the stage, it didn't take long for Aldean to hint at the proverbial elephant in the room.

"I feel like we have some catching up to do," Aldean said. "(There's) been a lot going on over the last month, if you know what I saying."

The music video was for the song "Try That In a Small Town," which showed footage from the 2020 protests that followed the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

It also was criticized for being filmed at a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which was the location of a lynching in 1927.

Later in Saturday's show, Aldean described the song as getting overrun by controversy. He thanked the audience for seeing through the chaos and appreciating what the song was really about.

Corey Kent performs on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Red Wing, Minn. He set the stage for the later performers of Mitchell Tenpenny and Jason Aldean. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

"It just really showed what's going on in our country right now, which is just a bunch of (expletive)," Aldean said. "This was a song that was supposed to kind of shine a light on what's been happening."

He also told the crowd there were some 100 first responders at the concert. He then thanked them for what they do. The song's lyrics refer to a cop getting cursed at and spat at in the face.

As Aldean wrapped up singing "Try That In a Small Town" on Saturday, a section of the crowd began chanting "U.S.A!"

"Try That In a Small Town" was just one of the hits Aldean performed for the masses on Saturday as fans sang along, danced, and compared cowboy boots.

Throughout the course of his set, Aldean sang "Dirt Road Anthem," "You Make It Easy," and "Girl Like You," among a myriad of others.

He encourage the crowd to sing along to "Big Green Tractor," and performed a duet with a recorded video of Carrie Underwood for a rendition of "If I Didn't Love You."

A sea of cell phones floated above the crowd on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, as fans tried to capture moments of the Jason Aldean concert in Red Wing to remember later. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

The live footage of the concert projected onto the large screens on either side of the stage occasionally featured Aldean's band mate Jay Jackson picking away at a steel guitar while simultaneously smoking a large cigar.

"I feel like I'm in Georgia," Aldean said about the humidity. "This has never happened before. The only reason he's smoking a cigar is because bugs are flying all around him."

Prior to Aldean taking the stage, Tenpenny sang about spring break in Pensacola in "We Got History" and the aftermath of breakups in "Truth About You."

Baby Yoda occasionally made an appearance during Mitchell Tenpenny's performance on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

For all the background Tenpenny gave the audience about his songs and his rise in the charts, he failed to give any context to the Baby Yoda on stage — a feature periodically highlighted by the cameras on the large screens.

The first performer of the night, Kent told the crowd of his early days traveling the country in a red van named "Rooster."

He then pitted one side of the audience against the author to see who could sing the loudest. He warned them there wouldn't be any participation trophies because he believes in winners and losers.

"Sorry if that offends you," Kent said. "But you're probably at the wrong tour if you're easily offended."

