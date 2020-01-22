Olmsted County support of the purchase of a 36-unit apartment complex aims to maintain -- and potentially grow -- affordable housing in Rochester.
The county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board unanimously agreed Tuesday to help Rochester Area Foundation’s First Homes program purchase the Center Street Village apartment complex, which is expected to be maintained as housing for families on limited budgets.
“We don’t have 36 other units that potentially these families could move to and afford in our community, especially not in this location,” the foundation’s Jennifer Woodford told the county’s HRA board as she requested the support.
The foundation’s First Homes program is hoping to purchase the complex at 626 E. Center St. to help maintain the affordable rental units close to downtown.
Rents at the complex start at $750 a month, with most falling below $900. Two units were recently upgraded and rented for $1,100 a month to demonstrate their ability to be filled at market rates with minimal investment
Dave Dunn, the county’s housing director, said the county has an interest in working with First Homes to keep the remaining apartment rents from climbing, while also creating a partnership that helps county housing efforts.
“We’ll make sure vouchers are accepted. That will be one of the terms of our agreement,” he said, referring to the federal housing program operated by the county.
However, Woodford said the original financing plan, which includes a loan from Greater Minnesota Housing Fund for “just over $2 million,” offers little wiggle room. The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing has also contributed a grant to help fund the project.
The property, which was originally built as a condominium complex, is appraised at nearly $2.7 million by Olmsted County for tax purposes.
Woodford said the plan would result in a loss of at least $347 in the first year. While future years could see positive cash flow, she said it could fall short in the face of unforeseen expenses.
County Commissioner Jim Bier said he’d like to see the project have flexibility.
“You’ve got to put some money away,” he said, noting continued repairs will be needed to ensure the building remains in good shape.
To provide some flexibility, the HRA board approved a plan to seek new tax credits for the project, which could save $10,000 to $14,000 a year in operating expenses. Additionally, the board approved a $360,000, 10-year, no-interest deferred loan to increase the mortgage down payment and reduce annual debt payments.
The result would provide First Homes with approximately $28,000 in revenue for the first year, if no unforeseen costs are seen.
“First Homes is a nonprofit, so if there is any sort of cash flow at the end of the year, that will go back into the property or to First Homes, which is providing affordable housing throughout our community,” Woodford said
The First Homes program has 208 homes in a community land trust to help people afford their own homes.
“That’s been our primary focus — home ownership,” she said.
At the same time, she said investment in the apartment complex would be a priority, with plans to spend $100,000 on initial repairs and upgrades.
Additionally, she said she’s hoping to work with Rochester Public Utilities and other agencies to make upgrades, including eventually replacing all the windows in the complex, which was built in 1986.
Woodford said plans call for closing on the apartment complex by Feb. 18.