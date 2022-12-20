County commissioners hit reset on Seneca property

ROCHESTER — Plans for the site of the former Seneca Foods canning facility have been cleared for new ideas.

Olmsted County commissioners determined Tuesday they will not be able to reach an agreement with Titan Development and Investments , regarding the proposed sale of land at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast.

“The county will be free to pursue whatever options, through the new board, for sale, redevelopment or holding onto that site for future reuse by the county,” Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan said of the decision that ends the county’s agreement with Titan.

Titan, a Rochester-based development and real estate company led by Andy Chafoulias, provided an undisclosed concept for the site to the county in August, which commissioners picked from four options presented.

The agreement between Titan and the county allows either side to walk away.

The impasse comes as four current commissioners are leaving their seats at the end of the year.

County Administrator Heidi Welsch said that means after they take office next month. the newly elected commissioners will need to be updated on what has occurred with the property and what options are available.

All four were asked for their views regarding the county 11-acre parcel in August, as they continued to campaign for the seats they won in November.

“I find the idea of a greenspace particularly inspiring,” said Laurel Podulke-Smith of potential use for the property that could be seen as an extension of nearby Graham Park.

Dave Senjem said he doesn’t believe he would have supported the county’s $5.6 million purchase in 2019, adding that something akin to property’s original use is the best approach.

“The highest and best use is obviously industrial,” he said during the campaign in August.

Incoming commissioners Brian Mueller and Michelle Rossman voiced a desire to consider selling the property, unless a better county use is found.

“Sitting on this expensive property does not seem to be a good idea,” Mueller said during the campaign.

Tuesday’s closed-door discussion reportedly revolved around research Titan conducted since August, which included funding options for the proposed project. The goal was to determine whether commissioners felt a price could be negotiated for successful sale of some or all of the Seneca property.

With commissioners determining a deal is not possible, Welsch said it’s uncertain when a new approach will be considered by the commissioners.

Timeline

1929 — Reid-Murdoch and Co. launches canning operations at 1217 Third Ave. SE in Rochester.

1931 — Ear-of-corn water tower is constructed

1948 — Libby, McNeil and Libby Inc. acquires the operation

1982 — Seneca Foods purchases the plant.

June 2018 — Seneca announces it will end canning operations.

Feb. 19, 2019 — Olmsted County Commissioners vote 5-2 to purchase Seneca site for $5.6 million.

May 23, 2019 — Discussion during Destination Medical Center Corp. board meeting reveals conflicting views of site as potential location of transit hub.

April 20, 2020 — Rochester City Council holds closed session to discuss possible agreement to use a portion of the former Seneca site as a rapid-transit hub.

April 21, 2020 — Olmsted County commissioners hold a closed session to discuss proposed agreement.

May 4, 2020 — Rochester City Council unanimously votes to start work on rapid-transit project without connection to the Seneca area.

Nov. 3, 2020 — Olmsted County approves a $1.1 million contract to demolish the canning facility and restore the water tower.

March 15, 2022 — Olmsted County and Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. issue a request for development ideas related to the former Seneca property.

Aug. 16, 2022 — Olmsted County commissioners vote 5-2 to work with Titan Development and Investments to create a potential development agreement related to the property.

Dec. 20, 2022 — Olmsted County commissioners determine they are at an impasse with consideration of sale price for any property that would have been purchase by Titan under the development proposal.

