A plan to use ash from Olmsted County’s Waste-to-Energy Facility in road construction is slowly moving forward.
“We’ve been talking about this for 17 years,” said Olmsted County Commissioner Ken Brown.
The proposal, which would combine ash from the county facility with asphalt or concrete used for road construction, needs state approval.
Tony Hill, the county’s director of environmental resources, said testing is being done in an effort to gain that approval.
He said the ash samples require two tests, one for the chemical makeup of the material and another related to its physical components.
Hill said the environmental chemistry of the ash looks good, but an early sample proved to be a poor choice due to contamination by nails and staples that didn’t turn to ash.
He said the county opted to send a second sample, which was taken from the Kalmar Landfill, where ash passes under a magnet to get rid of metals before disposal.
“We’re just waiting for that testing to come back,” Hill said.
If the final test results get the nod from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the next step will be creating a pilot project, which is expected to be approximately a quarter-mile of road at the landfill.
Hill said the site already has monitoring wells in place to detect any potential contamination if the paved surface doesn’t perform as expected.
Mike Sheehan, deputy county administrator in charge of physical development operations, said the landfill also makes for a good test site, because it is heavily used.
Olmsted County isn’t the first in the state to seek an alternative for ash produced by burning trash. Polk County began demonstrating the feasibility of combining ash with paving materials approximately two decades ago.
However, one county’s success doesn’t translate into a green light for another.
Kaye Bieniek, the county’s director of Public Works, said the local aggregate and mix of materials can alter the ash’s ability to be used.
“It’s all the other things that could be different,” she said.
With the need for MPCA approval, the chance of paving a local county road with the ash material is likely years away,
“It’s at least a couple years of data that they want back,” Hill said.
The county’s latest move to find a new use for the ash comes as Kalmar Landfill has recently undergone a state review for expansion of its ash disposal site. The plan is expected to provide enough space to cover needs for at least another 30 years.
Hill said finding a use for the new ash being produced at the Waste-to-Energy Facility could delay a future request for another landfill expansion.