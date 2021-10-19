County has bare root trees available for 2022

Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual tree sale has begun.

Bare root rees and shrubs in bundles of 20 to 25 are now available for purchase via the Tree Sales Website .

Anyone unable to access the website (webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/shoppingcart/site/swcd/treesales) can go to the district office between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to fill out an order form and pay. The office is at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200, Rochester.

Descriptions of the trees available are available at www.olmstedswcd.org . The tree sales program will remain open until trees are sold out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tree orders typically arrive in mid to late April for pick up at Graham Park. Pick-up information will be provided to customers closer to the pickup date.

For more information or assistance with ordering, contact Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District at 507-328-7070.