SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

County has bare root trees available for 2022

Orders are being accepted on first-come, first-served basis in Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual tree sale.

Olmsted County logo
Olmsted County logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 18, 2021 11:56 PM
Share

Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District's annual tree sale has begun.

Bare root rees and shrubs in bundles of 20 to 25 are now available for purchase via the Tree Sales Website .

Anyone unable to access the website (webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/shoppingcart/site/swcd/treesales) can go to the district office between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to fill out an order form and pay. The office is at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200, Rochester.

Descriptions of the trees available are available at www.olmstedswcd.org . The tree sales program will remain open until trees are sold out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tree orders typically arrive in mid to late April for pick up at Graham Park. Pick-up information will be provided to customers closer to the pickup date.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information or assistance with ordering, contact Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District at 507-328-7070.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts