Potential development near Second Street Southwest could remove a Rochester house from the federal public housing program.
“The remainder of the block is being purchased by a developer who is looking to tear down those single-family homes,” said Michele Merxbauer, Olmsted County’s housing program manager.
The homes are on a block east of 18th Avenue Southwest and between First and Second streets. Five of the eight properties in the block are owned by Stephen Knaup under the name SCK LLC, according to Olmsted County property records.
Dave Dunn, the county’s housing director, said the developer approached the county about purchasing the home last year.
County commissioners discussed the issue behind closed doors at a previous meeting, and Dunn said they indicated that they don’t want to end up with a house surrounded by development.
The site is included in Rochester’s newly rezoned Transit-Oriented Zone, which Dunn said makes the area ripe for development.
Michele Merxbauer, the county’s housing program manager, said the county has several hoops to clear under regulations established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board approved a letter of support for the sale, but final county-level approval must be made by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is comprised of the seven county commissioners and a citizen representative.
The HRA approval is expected to be sought in February.
A sale will require a public bidding process to determine who buys the house.
“It could be multiple bidders,” said Deputy County Administrator Paul Fleissner.
Merxbauer said the requirement to seek bids for the purchase is a county-level mandate to obtain the highest potential price for the property, which is currently valued at $111,500 as an untaxed property by the county.
Commissioners noted that it doesn’t mean Knaup will be the highest bidder.
“Someone could outbid the developer, and that’s a different mess, but we’re out of it at that point,” Commissioner Gregg Wright said.
The proposed sale comes at a time when HUD is asking local entities to consider selling some of the public housing they own, according to Merxbauer.
Olmsted County has 20 single-family-owned homes and three townhouse complexes, for a total of 110 housing units, with no vacancies.
Merxbauer said the current tenant of the Southwest Rochester home will have to move if the property is sold.
“She’s very agreeable to that,” Merxbauer said, noting that it would put the family into the federal housing voucher program, which would provide flexibility to find new housing at the same income-based rental rate.
A portion of the sale proceeds from the house would be used to cover moving expenses.
Merxbauer said the remaining funds must be used in the public housing program, but it’s unlikely that a new house would be purchased due to federal restrictions and requirements.
“We don’t want to add into the public-housing program,” she said.