SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Road 101 project is moving forward

Barricades mark continuation of work that will pave and reroute roadway and create a roundabout at County Road 1 intersection.

48th Street Southeast Closed
Barriers block 48th Street Southeast at its intersection with Maine Avenue to accommodate construction near St. Bridget Road on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Answer Man
By Answer Man
June 18, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Answer Man, 

I was driving out to Shoppes on Maine and noticed 48th Street Southeast was blocked past the traffic lights. Does that mean the county is finally getting me a better route to those stores, so I can finally avoid Highway 63 and still stay on paved roads? 

— Tired of waiting

Tired,
Be careful. I’m the only one who can safely assume the world and all its activities are revolving around my best interests.
If that happens to help you and others along the way, you are welcome.

CR 101 Detour.png
A map shows plans for rerouting a portion of County Road 101, along with existing detours.
Olmsted County

Your assumption that a paved path is being constructed is correct. As I pointed out nearly a year ago, plans to pave County Road 101 are tied to the realignment of the road east of Shoppes on Maine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The barriers you spotted, which went up right after Memorial Day, are a sign that the first phase of construction is underway.

Similar barriers are limiting access to County Road 101, east of where it meets St. Bridget Road Southeast. I asked one of my minions to check on the status of the project, and he surprised me with a readied response, having recently asked a few questions of Olmsted County Engineer Ben Johnson.

Also Read
Fourth Street Southwest bench.jpg
Local
What goes on the structures added at intersections with Fourth Street Southwest reconstruction?
The square structures are designed to allow pedestrians a spot to rest along the way.
June 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Answer Man logo
Local
Why are patrol cars left idling in parking lots for so long?
Law enforcement vehicles continue to run for a variety of reasons.
June 11, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
052822.N.FF.ZERODEATHS.5
Minnesota
Highway safety officials remind travelers: Summer months are dangerous on the road
The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is a high-travel period, marking the 100 most dangerous days each year to be on or near the road.
May 27, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  David Olson

With that kind of initiative, I might need to put him in the Answer Man apprenticeship program, with the potential of filling in for me in case of emergency.

My attentive minion said the county hopes to remove the current barricades on 48th Street by the time Fourth of July fireworks are launched.

48th Street Southeast Closed
Barriers block 48th Street Southeast at its intersection with Maine Avenue to accommodate construction near St. Bridget Road on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Once that section is complete, work to pave County Road 101 will continue, along with new construction to reroute the road to meet 48th Street.

Eventually, the work will also include the addition of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 1, which some folks know as Simpson Road.

The entire project is targeted to be complete by Oct. 7.

In addition to creating a new route for shoppers, the project’s goal is to improve roadway safety on County Road 101, which has not seen changes since it was created in 1969.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work includes creating a 10-ton roadway and a multi-use trail along the rerouted road.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: ANSWER MANTRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTION
Answer Man
By Answer Man
What to read next
Longmire Pat's Brewery BBQ 02.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Smoked meat and beer: Fat Pat's in Spring Grove adds brewery to meet demand
Fat Pat's Brewery and BBQ grows its business in a burgeoning craft beer region.
June 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Police Lights
Local
Suspect arrested for shooting outside Rochester gas station Wednesday
The suspect is being held on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
June 17, 2022 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wabasha - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Four people injured in Wabasha County crash on Highway 61
A Chrysler 200 came in contact with a bridge on U.S. Highway 61 in Greenfield Township.
June 17, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Red Wing map.png
Local
One person in serious condition after Red Wing house fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
June 17, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports