County Road 101 project is moving forward

I was driving out to Shoppes on Maine and noticed 48th Street Southeast was blocked past the traffic lights. Does that mean the county is finally getting me a better route to those stores, so I can finally avoid Highway 63 and still stay on paved roads?

A map shows plans for rerouting a portion of County Road 101, along with existing detours. Olmsted County

Your assumption that a paved path is being constructed is correct. As I pointed out nearly a year ago, plans to pave County Road 101 are tied to the realignment of the road east of Shoppes on Maine.

The barriers you spotted, which went up right after Memorial Day, are a sign that the first phase of construction is underway.

Similar barriers are limiting access to County Road 101, east of where it meets St. Bridget Road Southeast. I asked one of my minions to check on the status of the project, and he surprised me with a readied response, having recently asked a few questions of Olmsted County Engineer Ben Johnson.

My attentive minion said the county hopes to remove the current barricades on 48th Street by the time Fourth of July fireworks are launched.

Barriers block 48th Street Southeast at its intersection with Maine Avenue to accommodate construction near St. Bridget Road on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Once that section is complete, work to pave County Road 101 will continue, along with new construction to reroute the road to meet 48th Street.

Eventually, the work will also include the addition of a roundabout at the intersection of County Road 101 and County Road 1, which some folks know as Simpson Road.

The entire project is targeted to be complete by Oct. 7.

In addition to creating a new route for shoppers, the project’s goal is to improve roadway safety on County Road 101, which has not seen changes since it was created in 1969.

The work includes creating a 10-ton roadway and a multi-use trail along the rerouted road.

