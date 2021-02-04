County's first mobile COVID-19 vaccination program reaches the homeless

Olmsted County Public Health has secured 130 COVID-19 vaccinations for people facing homelessness and those who provide support through shelters and other programs.

The doses come after the Minnesota Department of Health moved the groups into the third priority of the first phase of statewide vaccinations.

“They have determined that they are categorizing the unsheltered and emergency sheltered and transitional housing as a 1A-3,” said Dan Jensen, the operations chief for Olmsted County’s COVID-19 response, referring to the group in Phase 1A that also includes health workers not covered in earlier priorities and a variety of other individuals who work in group settings.

While defining priorities is a state decision, Jensen said adding the homeless to the list has the potential for a communitywide impact.

“In a general sense, it’s because of the risk in this population, the risk of what happens in an outbreak, which we saw very clearly in our community,” he said.

In December, Olmsted County and the city of Rochester had to adjust operations for day and night shelters after several people using the services, as well as staff at the operations, tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak resulted in the need to find added quarantine space for homeless people in order to isolate them from other community members.

With the group added to the priority list, Jensen said Olmsted County Public Health initially used 30 doses left over from another clinics to vaccinate 30 service providers from the county and local nonprofits.

Another 100 doses were obtained from the state for a special clinic Thursday morning, Feb. 4, at the Salvation Army.

“This will be our first mobile vaccination clinic, where we are going out to vaccinate a special population at their location,” Jensen said.

Mayo Clinic’s paramedicine team is administering the shots, and others who regulary work with the homeless are assisting.

“They already have built relationships with them. They know them by name, they have a trust that has been built," Jensen said. "We think that relationship will let us be successful in getting the second dose to that population.”

When the time comes for second doses, Jensen said the state is expected to make 130 doses more available.

The vaccinations aren’t slowing down other efforts, he stressed, pointing to vaccination clinics being conducted throughout the week for other priority groups, including county residents 80 and older.

Approximately 18 percent of Olmsted County residents have received an initial dose of one of two available vaccines. Each call for a second dose.