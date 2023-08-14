Couple accused of 2021 Rochester hotel rape of woman acquitted by jury
ROCHESTER — A couple accused of raping a woman in a Rochester hotel room in July 2021 was acquitted of all charges by an Olmsted County jury last week.
Brian Russel Bird, 49, of LeRoy, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury and third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, both felonies.
Kendra Ann Gusa, 21, of Rochester, was charged with being an accomplice to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and aiding and abetting third-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.
The pair was accused of sexually assaulting an adult female inside a Rochester hotel room on July 26, 2021.
