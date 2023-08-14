Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Couple accused of 2021 Rochester hotel rape of woman acquitted by jury

Brian Russel Bird, 49, of LeRoy, and Kendra Ann Gusa, 21, of Rochester were acquitted of all charges by an Olmsted County jury last week.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 10:25 AM

ROCHESTER — A couple accused of raping a woman in a Rochester hotel room in July 2021 was acquitted of all charges by an Olmsted County jury last week.

Brian Russel Bird, 49, of LeRoy, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury and third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, both felonies.

Kendra Ann Gusa, 21, of Rochester, was charged with being an accomplice to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and aiding and abetting third-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies.

The pair was accused of sexually assaulting an adult female inside a Rochester hotel room on July 26, 2021.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
