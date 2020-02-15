John Beaudion, left, his soon-to-be wife, Angie Whipple, and their daughter, Ciarra Beaudion, 11, wait to be called into the courtroom to be married Friday at the Olmsted County District Courthouse in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Valentine's Day took on new meaning for more than a dozen couples Friday as they said their "I dos" in the first free wedding ceremonies hosted by Olmsted County District Court.
For Rochester residents Angie Whipple and John Beaudion, it was a day years in the making.
Whipple and Beaudion were one of the more than a dozen couples who tied the knot on Valentine's Day at the courthouse. Four Olmsted County judges performed free wedding ceremonies for a small group of couples during the lunch hour. Couples arrived with marriage licenses in hand, and for those who lived in the county, their signed marriage certificate went right to the vital records office before they left the City-County Government Center.
“This is something that different courthouses in Minnesota have done before. Hennepin County, notably, has done this for many, many years, but Olmsted County hadn’t,” Judge Jacob Allen said. “We thought it would be a great idea that Olmsted County would be able to put on an event like this. It’s Valentine’s Day, It’s about love. As judges, these are one of the few joyous things we get to do around the courthouse, to really be able to be a part of people’s individual lives in a celebratory way.”
Whipple and Beaudion met through a mutual friend at work in Florida.
“She came in to start training, and I noticed her the first day, and a friend of ours set us up on a blind meet,” Beaudion said. “And we've been together ever since.”
For their first date, the couple went to a park by a bay. Despite a failed attempt at showing off — Beaudion fell off a banister onto some concrete — the couple went on another date. Whipple said the couple got to know each other before she introduced Beaudion to her then 10-month-old daughter, Kalie Evers. The couple is expecting their third daughter next month. The marriage ceremony is also an important step in bringing the family together under one last name.
The couple has been engaged a number of years, but it never seemed to work out that they had both the money and the time for a wedding. That changed when they heard about the ceremonies happening on Valentine's Day. The couple kept the wedding a secret until Friday morning, when Whipple sat the girls down and called Beaudion on the phone to share the news. Upon hearing the news, 13-year-old Kalie sat quietly, fighting back happy tears, while younger sister Ciarra Beaudion, 11, pumped her arms in victory.
Following the ceremony, Beaudion had to return to work. Whipple’s mother hosted the family for dinner Friday night and had a surprise of her own — a wedding cake.
“This has been quite the blessing,” Beaudion said of the free event. “It’s something we have died to do. We have literally been trying in every way to do it, but nothing ever came together. To me, it's amazing.”
Ingrid Bergstrom and Jessica Bradford decorate the courthouse before couples get married on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Olmsted County District Courthouse in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Ciarra Beaudion, 11, reaches for her aunt, Jeminda Whippleon, as they wait for the wedding ceremony of Ciarra's parent to begin on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Olmsted County District Courthouse in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Ingrid Bergstrom and Jessica Bradford decorate the courthouse before couples get married on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Olmsted County District Courthouse in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Ciarra Beaudion, 11, reaches for her aunt, Jeminda Whippleon, as they wait for the wedding ceremony of Ciarra's parent to begin on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Olmsted County District Courthouse in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)