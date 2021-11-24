SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

COVID-19 booster shots available for adults in Olmsted County

Public Health Service, Mayo, OMC, pharmacies have booster doses.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 24, 2021 06:33 AM
Share

Public health agencies are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for 18 or older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s appropriate to get a booster:

  • At least six months after completing either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination series.
  • At least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Any of the COVID-19 vaccines can be used for the booster dose.
Emerging evidence suggests the vaccine's effectiveness against COVID-19 infection decreases over time.

The lower effectiveness is likely due to the combination of decreasing protection as time passes since getting vaccinated, as well as the greater infectiousness of the Delta variant.

Boosters are available locally through a variety of sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County Public Health Services plans to schedule clinics and will be contacting individuals originally vaccinated by the department based on their eligibility.

Mayo Clinic patients can use the provider’s patient online services or call a local clinic to schedule a booster. For Rochester clinics, call 507-538-4040.

Olmsted Medical Center patients can call 507-292-7300 to schedule an appointment for a booster.

Many pharmacies also are providing COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Residents can find a location on the MDH Vaccine Finder website at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp .

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts