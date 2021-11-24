COVID-19 booster shots available for adults in Olmsted County

Public health agencies are recommending COVID-19 booster shots for 18 or older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s appropriate to get a booster:

At least six months after completing either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccination series.

At least two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Any of the COVID-19 vaccines can be used for the booster dose.

Emerging evidence suggests the vaccine's effectiveness against COVID-19 infection decreases over time.

The lower effectiveness is likely due to the combination of decreasing protection as time passes since getting vaccinated, as well as the greater infectiousness of the Delta variant.

Boosters are available locally through a variety of sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County Public Health Services plans to schedule clinics and will be contacting individuals originally vaccinated by the department based on their eligibility.

Mayo Clinic patients can use the provider’s patient online services or call a local clinic to schedule a booster. For Rochester clinics, call 507-538-4040.

Olmsted Medical Center patients can call 507-292-7300 to schedule an appointment for a booster.

Many pharmacies also are providing COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Residents can find a location on the MDH Vaccine Finder website at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp .