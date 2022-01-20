SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

COVID-19 cases continue tosurge at Rochester Public Schools; 756 cases reported last week

Of the new positive cases, 55% were vaccinated individuals.

COVID-19 classroom school
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 20, 2022 01:42 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reported a new school-year high 756 positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 10-16, raising the total to 2,716 positive cases this school year.

The week before, Rochester Public Schools reported 564 positive cases, which were the highest amount recorded in the district at the time.

Of the new cases, 245 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 421 in grades 6-12, and 90 with staff members.

Of the new positive cases, 55% were with vaccinated individuals.

The district reported all RPS schools had multiple positive cases the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTERCORONAVIRUSPB INSTAGRAM
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Fiddlehead Coffee to check into Rochester's Kahler Grand Hotel
Fiddlehead Coffee Co. plans to open its third Rochester location in the downtown Kahler Grand Hotel. Work has already started to transform the space left empty by the closing of Starbucks spot on the corner of West Center Street and Second Avenue.
January 20, 2022 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Jean Waltz photo
Local
MACCRAY bus driver found dead in Tyler, Minn.
A MACCRAY school bus driver was found deceased in Tyler, Minn., while waiting for the school's girls' basketball team Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, according to Tyler law enforcement.
January 20, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 20, 2022 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Coming soon -- the choice of a "vaccination required" movie screening
Marcus Theatres Rochester Cinema +IMAX is adding an option to make some movie goers a bit less anxious about sitting in a room full of strangers for two hours. Starting Friday, Marcus, 4340 Maine Ave. SE, will offer daily “vaccination required” screenings of select movies. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two movies a day. This week’s vaccine required shows in Rochester will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.”
January 20, 2022 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger