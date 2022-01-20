COVID-19 cases continue tosurge at Rochester Public Schools; 756 cases reported last week

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reported a new school-year high 756 positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 10-16, raising the total to 2,716 positive cases this school year.

The week before, Rochester Public Schools reported 564 positive cases, which were the highest amount recorded in the district at the time.

Of the new cases, 245 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 421 in grades 6-12, and 90 with staff members.

Of the new positive cases, 55% were with vaccinated individuals.

The district reported all RPS schools had multiple positive cases the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.