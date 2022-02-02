SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

COVID-19 cases declining at Rochester Public Schools

Of the new positive cases this past week, 59% were vaccinated individuals.

COVID-19 classroom school
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 02, 2022 03:31 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reported 261 positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 24-30, the district's final week of its temporary move to distance learning.

The 261 positive cases raised the district's total to 3,277 this this school year.

The week before, Rochester Public Schools reported 300 positive cases.

Of the new cases, 147 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 64 in grades 6-12, and 50 with staff members.

Of the new positive cases, 59% were with vaccinated individuals.

The district reported all RPS schools had multiple positive cases the past week.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.

