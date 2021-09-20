COVID-19 cases spike for Rochester in third week of school

The number of COVID-19 cases in Rochester Public Schools doubled during the third week of classes from what had been reported the week before.

For the week of Sept. 13-19, there were 92 new cases of COVID-19 reported. Of that total, 55 were in preK through fifth grade, 35 were in grades 6-12, and two were staff members.

That most recent weekly total was more than double the 39 cases reported the week before. In the first week of school, there were 42 cases.

To date, the majority of the cases have been among students. Only seven have been among staff members.

There were five or more cases reported at each of the following schools last week: Bamber Valley Elementary, Century High School, John Marshall High School, Kellogg Middle School, Sunset Terrace Elementary, and Overland Elementary, which is housing students from Bishop Elementary while that school is being rebuilt.

The number of people in quarantine also increased. There were 656 people who had to quarantine last week. That was up from 173 the week before and 33 the first week.

The number that has stayed relatively the same throughout the first three weeks is the percentage of new cases in unvaccinated individuals. This past week, 82.6% of the new cases were among the unvaccinated. The week before, the percentage was 80%, and the percentage the first week was 83%.

The total number of cases so far this school year is 173. The total number of people who have had to quarantine is 862.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there had been 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.