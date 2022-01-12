COVID-19 cases surge to year-high 564 at Rochester Public Schools last week

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reported a school-year high 564 new positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 3-9, raising the total to 1,960 positive cases this school year.

The next highest report of positive cases this school year was 163 the week of Nov. 15-21

Of the new cases, 183 were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 288 in grades 6-12, and 93 with staff members.

Of the new positive cases, 42% were in unvaccinated individuals.

The district reported all RPS schools had multiple positive cases the past week.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.