The COVID-19 pandemic is delaying a discussion of removing numerous trees along the roadway in a Rochester Township neighborhood.
“Hopefully we will be able to have an open meeting in May,” said Jeff Orth, chairman of the township’s board.
Orth said the planned discussion is being delayed since Thursday’s board meeting will be held through teleconference. Township residents will be able to dial into the meeting with the phone number 978-990-5000 and using the access code 253635, but Orth said several of the Meadow Ridge neighbors have voiced a desire for a face-to-face discussion.
“We’ve been interacting with several members of that neighborhood,” he said.
Mark Cochran, the road supervisor for Rochester and Cascade townships, said the move to mark all the trees in the right of way wasn’t intended to upset anyone. Rather, the unusual step was taken in response to the pandemic.
Township board members toured roads on March 25, nearly two weeks after Gov. Tim Walz declared a state emergency and urged people to physically distance themselves from each other.
As a result, the board members drove individual cars on the annual tour, rather than climbing into a single vehicle. They communicated by phone.
To make it clear how many trees are expected to be in the right of way, Cochran had them marked with white road paint.
He said trees in the right of way could be removed by the township road crew to reduce costs, if the board determines to go ahead. While other elements of the road tour are expected to be discussed Thursday, the tree issue remains on hold.
Randy Staver, who was hired as township clerk in December, said he’s received five emails and phone calls regarding the marked trees.
“This is a relatively new role for me, so I don’t know if that is a lot,” Staver said.
Cochran said under normal conditions, the trees wouldn’t have been marked and neighbors would have been invited to a special meeting to discuss the plan, which is intended as a four-year road improvement project.
“It’s just the first step,” he said of the process to eventually seek board approval.
Orth said the proposed work would help the neighborhood roads conform to the township’s right-of-way ordinance, which calls for a clear area 33 feet from the center of the roadway.
Years of neglecting the requirement has led to growth in the Meadow Ridge area, he said.
Additionally, he said the township saw numerous fallen trees last year, which highlighted the potential liability and expense after the township spent more than $24,000 to clear trees, exceeding its $2,500 budget.
“Last summer was a record for vegetation-management issues related to all the trees that fell into the roadway,” he said, adding that one of the fallen trees also struck an Olmsted County squad car.
The concern is heightened, he said, because Valleyview Road Southwest is the only way into the neighborhood with approximately 20 homes.
“If there is a fire or medical emergency, now we have a situation where we’re at fault,” Orth said. “The township is at fault because we failed to maintain the (right of way) in accordance with our ordinance.”
Amid the concerns, he said the board remains willing to hold off on the conversation until neighbors and board members can discuss the issues and work to determine the right path.
“Obviously, there is a huge misunderstanding about what we should be doing,” he said.